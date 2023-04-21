CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 70 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 54 79 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 80 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 48 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 47 79 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 47 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 80 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 79 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 81 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 49 81 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 48 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 80 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 48 79 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 47 79 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 79 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 49 79 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 51 80 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 81 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 79 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 79 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 47 79 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 79 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 47 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 48 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 49 78 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 78 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 79 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 49 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 48 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 70 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 64 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 44 73 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 42 69 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 76 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 50 77 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 71 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 76 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 70 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

54. Highs 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 62 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 44 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. Lows

26 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 58.

Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 61.

Lows 29 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 53 31 53 / 0 10 0 0

Wawona 41 70 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 42 68 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50.

Highs 59 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 41 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54. Lows

24 to 36.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 56.

Lows 23 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57.

Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 31 52 33 50 / 0 10 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 61. Lows

27 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 60 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 59 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 50. Lows

20 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 53. Lows

19 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35.

Highs 38 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 69 42 69 / 0 10 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 63. Lows

34 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 67. Lows

34 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 56 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 43. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 57. Lows

21 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 59. Lows

21 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 35 58 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 68. Lows

30 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 36 70 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north with gusts to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 61 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 79 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 48 78 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 46 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 72.

Lows 40 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 61 to

73. Lows 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 79. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 64 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 68 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 72 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 63 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 45 73 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

55. Highs 61 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 63 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 84 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 83.

Lows 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 47 80 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 82 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 82 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 83 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

