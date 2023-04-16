CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

091 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ300-162300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 71 49 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-162300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 47 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-162300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 45 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 73 46 66 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 74 46 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 74 46 68 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 74 45 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 75 45 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-162300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 73 47 66 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 73 47 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-162300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 76 49 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 76 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-162300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 77 48 72 / 0 0 0

Five Points 77 47 71 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 77 48 71 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 78 49 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-162300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 77 49 71 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 77 48 71 / 0 0 0

Sanger 76 48 70 / 0 0 0

Kerman 76 47 69 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 76 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-162300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 76 49 69 / 0 0 0

Fresno 77 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-162300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 45 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 73 46 66 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 74 46 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 74 46 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-162300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 79 47 73 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 79 49 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-162300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 78 45 72 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 79 46 73 / 0 0 0

Wasco 78 47 72 / 0 0 0

Delano 78 47 72 / 0 0 0

McFarland 77 47 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 78 49 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-162300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 77 47 71 / 0 0 0

Hanford 79 48 73 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 78 46 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-162300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 77 48 71 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 77 48 71 / 0 0 0

Visalia 78 47 71 / 0 0 0

Exeter 77 47 71 / 0 0 0

Tulare 78 47 71 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 77 47 71 / 0 0 0

Porterville 77 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-162300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-162300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 78 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-162300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 76 47 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-162300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 77 49 72 / 0 0 0

Lamont 78 50 73 / 0 0 0

Mettler 76 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-162300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 44 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-162300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 70 42 63 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 65 39 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-162300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 47 66 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 76 48 70 / 0 0 0

Springville 70 45 64 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-162300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

54 to 64. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 68 48 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-162300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ322-162300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

42 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 58 39 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-162300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 46. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 24 to 38. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 42.

Lows 16 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38. Highs

40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 46 26 41 / 0 0 0

Wawona 65 36 58 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-162300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-162300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

49 to 59. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

Highs 58 to 67.

$$

CAZ326-162300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 11 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 40.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36.

Highs 39 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 45 28 40 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-162300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 49. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

16 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 44.

Lows 21 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.

Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 29 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 57 35 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 32 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-162300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 36. Southwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 34 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 35 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-162300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

43 to 55. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

21 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46.

Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 52 36 48 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-162300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 36. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 12 to 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 42. West winds 10 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 44.

Lows 16 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 40.

Highs 38 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 55 31 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-162300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 37 to 49. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows 20 to 36. Highs 38 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 59. Lows

30 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

31 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 66 34 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-162300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 38 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 75 44 68 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 47 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 74 47 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-162300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 40. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

$$

CAZ334-162300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 39 55 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 66 40 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 46 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-162300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 70 44 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-162300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

65. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 58.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 37 55 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 66 35 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 65 to 73.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 50 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 83 48 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-162300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 73. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

39 to 47. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 51 to 63.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

52 to 64. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

67 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 77 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-162300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 50 72 / 0 0 0

California City 79 47 73 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 79 47 75 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 78 47 73 / 0 0 0

$$

