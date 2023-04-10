CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-102300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 80 53 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-102300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 82 52 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ302-102300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 83 53 74 / 0 0 0

Merced 83 54 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 84 54 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 84 54 75 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 84 52 75 / 0 0 0

Mendota 85 53 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-102300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 83 54 73 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 83 54 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ304-102300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 86 54 76 / 0 0 0

Avenal 86 54 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-102300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 88 54 77 / 0 0 0

Five Points 87 54 77 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 87 54 76 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 88 54 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-102300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 87 55 76 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 86 54 76 / 0 0 0

Sanger 86 54 76 / 0 0 0

Kerman 86 53 75 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 87 54 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-102300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 86 56 76 / 0 0 0

Fresno 87 57 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-102300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 74. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 83 53 74 / 0 0 0

Merced 83 54 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 84 54 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 84 54 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-102300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 88 53 77 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 89 55 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-102300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 87 52 76 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 87 53 76 / 0 0 0

Wasco 87 54 75 / 0 0 0

Delano 86 53 75 / 0 0 0

McFarland 87 54 75 / 0 0 0

Shafter 87 55 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-102300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 87 54 76 / 0 0 0

Hanford 87 55 77 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 87 52 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-102300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 86 54 76 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 86 55 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia 86 55 76 / 0 0 0

Exeter 86 54 75 / 0 0 0

Tulare 86 54 76 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 86 54 75 / 0 0 0

Porterville 86 55 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-102300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 84 to 90. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 87 57 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-102300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 87 57 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-102300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 85 53 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-102300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 88 57 75 / 0 0 0

Lamont 88 57 75 / 0 0 0

Mettler 87 57 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-102300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 52 67 / 0 10 0

CAZ318-102300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 43. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 79 50 71 / 0 10 0

Bass Lake 73 48 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ319-102300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 79 to 85. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 83 56 72 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 85 54 75 / 0 0 0

Springville 79 52 68 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 83 56 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-102300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 51. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

50. Highs 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 76 56 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ321-102300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ322-102300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Southwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 68 47 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-102300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. South

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

36. Highs 37 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 57. Lows

27 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 54 34 52 / 0 0 0

Wawona 72 45 67 / 0 10 0

Hetch Hetchy 71 46 65 / 10 10 0

CAZ324-102300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 52 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 60 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 72 46 68 / 0 10 0

CAZ325-102300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

45. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ326-102300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57. South winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

35. Highs 35 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 55. Lows

25 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 53 36 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ327-102300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 36. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

35. Highs 39 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 38 52 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 65 44 58 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ328-102300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 49.

Lows 16 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 72 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-102300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

32 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 62. Lows

34 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 61 43 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-102300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 43. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

41 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 33.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 51.

Lows 17 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 56. Lows

22 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 63 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ331-102300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 54 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57.

Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Highs

51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 74 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-102300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 46 57 / 0 0 0

Kernville 84 52 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 84 54 74 / 0 0 0

Weldon 84 53 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-102300-

Piute Walker Basin-

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows 33 to 44. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 76.

CAZ334-102300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 46 61 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 77 47 67 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 81 54 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-102300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 81 50 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-102300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 46. Highs 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 67. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 71 45 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 76 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-102300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 81. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 87 57 85 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 89 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-102300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 73. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 56 to

68. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 84 54 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-102300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

200 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 82 57 79 / 0 0 0

California City 86 52 83 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 87 52 83 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 86 52 82 / 0 0 0

