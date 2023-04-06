CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 67 51 65 / 10 10 10

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 50 67 / 10 10 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 50 67 / 10 10 10

Merced 70 50 67 / 10 10 10

Chowchilla 70 49 68 / 0 10 0

Madera 70 48 69 / 0 10 0

Firebaugh 70 48 69 / 0 10 0

Mendota 70 48 70 / 0 10 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 70 49 67 / 10 10 10

Le Grand 70 49 67 / 0 10 10

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 48 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 48 73 / 0 0 0

Five Points 72 48 72 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 49 73 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 71 48 72 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 47 72 / 0 0 0

Sanger 70 48 72 / 0 0 0

Kerman 70 48 71 / 0 10 0

Caruthers 71 47 72 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 71 50 72 / 0 10 0

Fresno 71 51 72 / 0 10 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 50 67 / 10 10 10

Merced 70 50 67 / 10 10 10

Chowchilla 70 49 68 / 0 10 0

Madera 70 48 69 / 0 10 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 72 46 74 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 73 47 75 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 70 44 74 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 45 74 / 0 0 0

Wasco 71 46 74 / 0 0 0

Delano 70 45 73 / 0 0 0

McFarland 70 46 73 / 0 0 0

Shafter 72 47 74 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 71 46 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 72 47 74 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 44 73 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 70 48 72 / 0 0 0

Visalia 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Exeter 70 48 72 / 0 0 0

Tulare 70 45 73 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 48 72 / 0 0 0

Porterville 70 48 72 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 51 72 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 72 49 73 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 69 46 72 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 72 49 74 / 0 0 0

Lamont 73 48 74 / 0 0 0

Mettler 71 48 72 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 47 60 / 10 10 10

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 64 42 64 / 0 10 10

Bass Lake 57 39 57 / 0 10 10

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 50 68 / 0 10 0

Three Rivers 69 48 70 / 0 0 0

Springville 64 45 65 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 50 69 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

55. Highs 63 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 61 48 62 / 0 10 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 52 38 53 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny early in the morning then

clearing. Highs 32 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 51. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 43 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 53. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 42 23 39 / 10 20 20

Wawona 57 36 55 / 10 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 57 39 54 / 10 20 20

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 38 56 / 10 10 10

San Joaquin River Canyon-

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

50. Highs 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 43. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 50. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 41 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 25 38 / 0 10 10

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

39. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 28 42 / 0 10 0

Shaver Lake 49 34 50 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 30 49 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 40. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 46. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 52. Lows

22 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

29 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 33 58 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 49 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 35 47 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 46. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 34. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 48. West winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 51. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

42. Highs 40 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 47 29 49 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

45. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 58 33 59 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 38 51 / 0 0 0

Kernville 67 43 69 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 66 45 68 / 0 0 0

Weldon 66 43 68 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 75. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 41 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 63 47 64 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 45 66 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 40 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 46 75 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 44 77 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 82. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 50. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 65 45 71 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

800 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 48 69 / 0 0 0

California City 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 40 73 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 42 73 / 0 0 0

