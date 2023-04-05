CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 43 67 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 41 68 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 38 69 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 38 69 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 39 71 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 39 70 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 39 70 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 62 38 69 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 62 38 69 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 42 69 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 43 69 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 40 71 / 0 0 0

Five Points 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 41 71 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

Sanger 63 39 71 / 0 0 0

Kerman 64 38 71 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 38 71 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 63 41 71 / 0 0 0

Fresno 64 42 71 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 38 69 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 38 69 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 39 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 38 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 39 73 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 35 71 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 36 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 64 37 71 / 0 0 0

Delano 64 36 72 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 38 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 64 39 71 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 38 71 / 0 0 0

Hanford 64 39 72 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 36 72 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 63 39 70 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 62 39 70 / 0 0 0

Visalia 63 39 70 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 40 70 / 0 0 0

Tulare 64 38 72 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 40 70 / 0 0 0

Porterville 62 41 70 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 44 70 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 64 41 71 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 62 38 69 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 64 41 73 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 40 72 / 0 0 0

Mettler 64 40 72 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 39 60 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

44 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 56 34 63 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 31 58 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 41 68 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 61 41 68 / 0 0 0

Springville 56 39 63 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 44 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

Lows 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 41 61 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

35 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 31 51 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 26 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 26. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 32 to 46. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Highs 32 to

46. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 38 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

38 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 35 16 42 / 10 0 0

Wawona 49 29 57 / 10 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 32 57 / 10 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 31 57 / 10 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

39 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

39 to 47.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 44. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 31. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. Highs

38 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 53. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 18 40 / 10 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 39.

Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 22 42 / 10 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 27 50 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 24 48 / 10 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 33. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 21. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 47.

Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

34. Highs 36 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 28 57 / 10 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58.

Lows 33 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 47.

Highs 45 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 38 28 46 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 39. West winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 28. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 29 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 31 to 49. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 52.

Lows 21 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 41.

Highs 37 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 39 23 47 / 10 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 32 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

42. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 33 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45. Highs

47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 51 26 58 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 30 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 59 35 67 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 59 38 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 58 36 66 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 54. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

39. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 62. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

46 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 33 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 31 59 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 39 64 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 57 37 65 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

41. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

52. Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

55. Highs 58 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 31 54 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 28 60 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 40 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 38 68 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 74. Lows

45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

48 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 38 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 41 62 / 0 0 0

California City 59 35 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 34 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 34 67 / 0 0 0

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather