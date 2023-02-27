CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 26, 2023 _____ 479 FPUS56 KHNX 270701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. CAZ300-271200- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 50 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 48 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 38 51 40 50 \/ 80 90 60 80 $$ CAZ301-271200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then chance of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 36 53 38 50 \/ 70 90 70 90 $$ CAZ302-271200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 36 52 36 50 \/ 90 90 70 90 Merced 38 52 37 49 \/ 90 100 70 90 Chowchilla 40 53 37 49 \/ 90 100 60 90 Madera 40 53 38 50 \/ 80 100 60 90 Firebaugh 38 55 37 52 \/ 80 100 50 90 Mendota 38 55 36 52 \/ 70 80 50 90 $$ CAZ303-271200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 40 51 37 47 \/ 90 100 60 90 Le Grand 40 51 37 47 \/ 90 100 60 90 $$ CAZ304-271200- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until early morning. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 37 52 36 51 \/ 60 50 40 80 Avenal 40 52 38 51 \/ 50 40 30 70 $$ CAZ305-271200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 50 percent chance of rain until early morning. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 38 55 36 53 \/ 50 50 50 80 Five Points 40 55 37 52 \/ 60 60 40 90 NAS Lemoore 40 55 37 52 \/ 70 60 50 90 Kettleman City 40 54 37 53 \/ 40 40 30 70 $$ CAZ306-271200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog late in the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 41 53 37 50 \/ 80 80 60 90 Kingsburg 41 53 37 50 \/ 80 80 60 90 Sanger 42 53 37 49 \/ 90 90 60 100 Kerman 40 55 37 50 \/ 80 80 60 90 Caruthers 40 55 37 50 \/ 80 80 60 90 $$ CAZ307-271200- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog late in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 43 52 38 48 \/ 90 80 60 90 Fresno 42 53 38 50 \/ 90 80 60 90 $$ CAZ308-271200- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 49 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 36 52 36 50 \/ 90 90 70 90 Merced 38 52 37 49 \/ 90 100 70 90 Chowchilla 40 53 37 49 \/ 90 100 60 90 Madera 40 53 38 50 \/ 80 100 60 90 $$ CAZ309-271200- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 40 55 36 54 \/ 50 60 50 80 Buttonwillow 40 56 36 55 \/ 30 40 60 80 $$ CAZ310-271200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 40 55 37 52 \/ 60 60 70 90 Allensworth 40 56 37 52 \/ 60 60 70 90 Wasco 41 56 37 53 \/ 40 50 70 80 Delano 41 55 37 52 \/ 60 60 70 90 McFarland 41 55 37 52 \/ 50 50 70 90 Shafter 41 55 38 53 \/ 30 40 70 80 $$ CAZ311-271200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late in the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 40 55 37 52 \/ 70 70 60 90 Hanford 40 56 37 52 \/ 80 70 60 90 Corcoran 40 55 37 52 \/ 70 60 70 90 $$ CAZ312-271200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 42 53 37 49 \/ 90 90 70 100 Dinuba 41 52 37 49 \/ 90 90 80 100 Visalia 40 53 37 50 \/ 80 70 80 90 Exeter 42 53 37 50 \/ 80 90 80 100 Tulare 41 54 38 51 \/ 80 70 80 90 Lindsay 42 53 37 50 \/ 80 80 90 100 Porterville 42 53 38 50 \/ 70 70 80 90 $$ CAZ313-271200- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 42 53 40 53 \/ 20 20 50 70 $$ CAZ314-271200- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 43 54 40 52 \/ 30 30 50 70 $$ CAZ315-271200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 41 53 37 51 \/ 60 60 80 90 $$ CAZ316-271200- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 39 53 38 53 \/ 20 40 60 70 Lamont 40 54 39 53 \/ 20 40 60 80 Mettler 37 53 36 53 \/ 20 30 50 70 $$ CAZ317-271200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 34 39 31 37 \/ 100 100 90 100 $$ CAZ318-271200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 2800 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows 24 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2400 feet. Highs 31 to 39. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 23 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 32 to 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 24. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to 49. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 33. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 31 42 27 40 \/ 90 100 90 100 Bass Lake 29 36 24 35 \/ 90 100 100 100 $$ CAZ319-271200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 50 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 42 48 37 45 \/ 90 90 70 90 Three Rivers 36 50 32 47 \/ 80 90 100 100 Springville 35 46 31 43 \/ 80 80 100 100 Tule River Reservation 39 48 35 46 \/ 80 80 90 100 $$ CAZ320-271200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow early in the evening, then rain and snow in the late evening and early morning. Rain and snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3600 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2600 feet. Highs 33 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 39. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 19 to 27. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 39 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 34. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 36. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 37 41 32 39 \/ 90 100 80 100 $$ CAZ321-271200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ322-271200- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow with rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 34 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3300 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 27. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost. Highs 39 to 48. Lows 26 to 32. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 30 to 36. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 25 33 20 31 \/ 80 90 100 100 $$ CAZ323-271200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 17 inches. Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 9 to 24 inches. Near steady temperature around 18. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 18 inches. Lows 4 to 16. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 26. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 11 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 13 above zero. Highs 30 to 38. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 20. Highs 30 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 9 to 21. Highs 18 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 8 24 1 24 \/ 90 100 100 100 Wawona 25 35 21 34 \/ 100 100 100 100 Hetch Hetchy 29 35 24 34 \/ 100 100 100 100 $$ CAZ324-271200- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow until early morning, then snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 11 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Lows 19 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 27 to 33. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Highs 38 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs 40 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 30 35 23 34 \/ 100 100 100 100 $$ CAZ325-271200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow until early morning, then snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Lows 19 to 27. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 48. Lows 23 to 29. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Highs 39 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 34 to 42. $$ CAZ326-271200- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 16 inches. Near steady temperature around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Very windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 23 inches. Near steady temperature around 16. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 16 inches. Lows 2 to 14. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 12 to 24. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 2 to 14. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 9 to 23. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 below to 9 above zero. Highs 28 to 38. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 28 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 18 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 17 21 11 21 \/ 80 100 100 90 $$ CAZ327-271200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow early in the evening, then snow in the late evening and early morning. Snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 14 inches. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 19 inches. Near steady temperature around 18. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 21 inches. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 13 to 25. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 1 to 11. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 12 to 20. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 38. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 23 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 17 23 12 22 \/ 90 100 100 100 Shaver Lake 24 30 19 28 \/ 100 100 90 100 Lake Wishon 19 28 13 27 \/ 90 100 100 100 $$ CAZ328-271200- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 14 inches. Near steady temperature around 12. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Very windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 17 inches. Near steady temperature around 12. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 20 inches. Lows 3 below to 9 above zero. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 95 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Very windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 9 to 21. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Near steady temperature around 8. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 7 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 23 to 37. Lows 7 to 17. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 34. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 4 to 14. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 15 to 27. Chance of snow 30 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 22 37 15 36 \/ 80 90 100 90 $$ CAZ329-271200- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Chance of snow early in the evening, then snow in the late evening and early morning. Snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Lows 11 to 23. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 7 to 19. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 34 to 44. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 22 30 16 29 \/ 90 100 100 100 $$ CAZ330-271200- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Slight chance of snow early in the evening, then chance of snow late in the evening. Snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Near steady temperature around 17. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Lows 3 below to 17 above zero. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 85 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 12 to 28. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows zero to 18 above. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 12. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 6 below to 14 above zero. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 25 to 39. Lows 7 to 25. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 39. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 22. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 18 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 19 27 13 26 \/ 80 100 100 100 $$ CAZ331-271200- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 21 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 55 inches. Lows 9 to 23. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 80 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 32. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 24. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 16. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 42. Lows 14 to 27. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 42. Lows 14 to 28. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 22 38 18 37 \/ 80 90 100 100 $$ CAZ332-271200- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 18 to 24. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows 28 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 26 30 23 29 \/ 60 70 90 90 Kernville 30 45 27 43 \/ 60 60 80 80 Lake Isabella 34 45 32 42 \/ 50 50 80 80 Weldon 32 44 30 42 \/ 50 50 70 70 $$ CAZ333-271200- Piute Walker Basin- 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of snow and rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 22 to 34. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3600 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 36. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Widespread frost. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 18 to 28. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 23 to 33. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49. Lows 25 to 35. $$ CAZ334-271200- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 43. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 30. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 27 to 35. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 29 to 37. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 31 37 30 37 \/ 30 50 60 80 Tehachapi 27 39 27 38 \/ 20 50 60 70 Twin Oaks 34 41 32 40 \/ 40 50 60 70 $$ CAZ335-271200- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3900 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 49. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 33 46 32 46 \/ 30 40 50 60 $$ CAZ336-271200- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 3900 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 19 to 31. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 27 to 37. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 29 to 39. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 28 37 26 37 \/ 30 50 60 70 Frazier Park 24 40 21 40 \/ 20 50 50 60 $$ CAZ337-271200- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 33 51 34 50 \/ 10 20 30 30 Ridgecrest 32 53 34 52 \/ 0 10 30 30 $$ CAZ338-271200- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 27. Highs 38 to 48. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 56. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 42 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 33 46 33 47 \/ 10 40 40 50 $$ CAZ339-271200- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1101 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023 .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 34. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 37 46 36 47 \/ 0 10 20 30 California City 34 48 32 50 \/ 10 30 30 40 Edwards AFB 34 49 32 50 \/ 0 10 20 30 Rosamond 34 48 32 49 \/ 10 30 20 30 $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather