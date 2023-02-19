CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Washingtons Birthday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 43 66 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 36 67 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 37 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 37 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 36 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 65 36 68 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 38 67 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 63 38 67 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 43 69 / 0 0 0

Avenal 63 44 67 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 39 69 / 0 0 0

Five Points 66 37 69 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 37 70 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 40 69 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 64 36 68 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 36 67 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

Kerman 65 35 68 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 36 68 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Fresno 65 40 68 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 61 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 37 68 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 36 69 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 33 68 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 34 68 / 0 0 0

Wasco 64 36 69 / 0 0 0

Delano 64 36 68 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 38 68 / 0 0 0

Shafter 64 37 69 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 35 70 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 37 70 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 34 68 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

Visalia 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

Tulare 64 36 68 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 40 66 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 44 67 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 64 40 69 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 38 67 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 64 40 69 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 40 66 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the

morning. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 41 61 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 22 to 28. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Widespread frost in the morning. Partly

sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 21 to 29. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 31 to 39. Lows 20 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 35 64 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 35 59 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 63 42 67 / 0 0 0

Springville 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 45 65 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and chance of

snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows 22 to 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows 22 to 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 21 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 21 to 29. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 57 43 60 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 31. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to 38. Lows 24 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

32 to 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 24 to 30. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas

of frost in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 51 35 52 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 33. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows 2 to 14. Highs 9 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 1 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 10 to 22. Lows zero to 14 above.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 13 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 16 48 / 0 0 0

Wawona 56 33 58 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 22. Highs 24 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 22. Highs 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 47 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and

rain likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 25. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 25 to 33. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 25 to

33. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 24. Highs 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 16 to 24. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 29. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 31 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 1 to 13.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 7 to 21. Lows zero to 12 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero. Highs 11 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows zero to 12 above. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 40 23 43 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, colder. Snow likely.

Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 1 to

14. Highs 11 to 24. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 2 to 12. Highs 15 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 3 to 13. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 27 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 32 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 27 49 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 24. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 42. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 27 to 39. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Snow in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 3 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 7 below to 5 above zero. Highs 4 to 16.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows

6 below to 6 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

7 to 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 17 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 28 57 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

12 to 22. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 18. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 17 to 29. Lows 10 to 22. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 10 to 22. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 49 33 51 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 33. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 30 to 48.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 34. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 30 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Snow in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 3 below to 17 above zero. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 4 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations. Lows 5 below to 15 above zero. Highs 6 to 24.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 9 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 below to 16 above zero.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 28 46 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 51. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 9 to 23.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 28. Lows 7 to

21.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 22. Highs 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 8 to 22. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 57 28 58 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 35 51 / 0 0 0

Kernville 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 39 65 / 0 0 0

Weldon 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 20 to 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 18 to

28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 27 to 39. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 41.

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 24 to 32. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 30 to 38. Lows 21 to

29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 40. Lows 21 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 24 to 30. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 38 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 34 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 40 62 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 55 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 41. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 51 36 53 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 30 57 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 38 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

snow. Lows 27 to 33. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 34 to 44. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

California City 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 35 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 35 67 / 0 0 0

$$

