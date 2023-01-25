CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

509 FPUS56 KHNX 250701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-251200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 40 57 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-251200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 57 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-251200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 58 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 58 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 58 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 59 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 33 58 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 33 59 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-251200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 58 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 35 58 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-251200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 59 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 39 57 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-251200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 35 59 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 33 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 33 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-251200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 34 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 33 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 35 59 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 32 59 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 33 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-251200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 37 59 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 59 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-251200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 58 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 58 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 58 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 59 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-251200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 32 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-251200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 59 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 31 59 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 32 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 32 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 33 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-251200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 32 59 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 31 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-251200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 59 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 34 59 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 59 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 33 59 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 36 59 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 59 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-251200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 57 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-251200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 37 59 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-251200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 35 58 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-251200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 36 60 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 35 60 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 35 59 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-251200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 55 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-251200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57.

Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45. Lows

26 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 33 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 33 54 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-251200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 58 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 40 60 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 37 56 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 42 59 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-251200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Highs

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 55 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-251200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ322-251200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 38 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Highs

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 33 50 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-251200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 29. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 30 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to

28. Highs 31 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

22 to 34. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

18 to 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 14 39 12 42 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 31 54 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 34 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-251200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

34. Highs 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 42. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

32 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. Highs

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 55 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-251200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

36. Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 32.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

32 to 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 40.

$$

CAZ326-251200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 27. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 27 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 12 to 26. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 30 to 46. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to

24. Highs 29 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 33. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 9 to 21. Highs 16 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 20 35 18 37 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-251200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to

26. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 21 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 24 42 24 44 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 29 48 29 49 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 46 25 47 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-251200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 23. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 24 to 38. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 8 to 20. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 25 to 39. North winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 41. Lows

11 to 21.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 36. Lows

7 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

18 to 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 12 to 24.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 52 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-251200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 36. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

34. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 30 46 30 48 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-251200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 31. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows 10 to 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 46. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 37. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 6 to 24. Highs 15 to 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 45 24 46 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-251200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 33. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 37 to 49. Lows 20 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 31. Highs

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 31. Highs 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 25 52 23 53 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-251200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 46 29 46 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 35 58 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 59 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 35 59 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-251200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 45 to 55. East winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 55. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

39 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

32 to 40.

$$

CAZ334-251200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows 33 to 41. East winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 55. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 31 to 37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 52 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 30 52 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 56 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-251200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 50 to 56. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 57. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 41 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 36 58 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-251200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 57. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

43 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 52 34 51 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 31 53 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-251200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 58 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 32 59 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-251200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 59. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 34 56 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-251200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

29 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 54 38 52 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 58 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 29 58 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 29 58 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather