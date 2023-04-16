CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 56 43 53 / 10

CAZ503-170100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ502-170100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 69 40 63 / 20

San Rafael 44 63 45 59 /

Napa 41 65 43 60 /

CAZ504-170100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 66 43 60 / 10

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 59 46 56 /

Ocean Beach 46 57 46 55 /

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 61 48 58 /

Oakland 45 61 46 58 /

Fremont 43 63 47 59 /

Redwood City 44 63 46 60 /

Mountain View 44 63 47 60 /

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 66 45 62 /

Livermore 41 64 43 60 /

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 66 46 61 /

Morgan Hill 41 67 44 62 /

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ515-170100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 20 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ514-170100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 66 42 61 /

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 58 45 56 /

Big Sur 45 64 44 60 /

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 61 45 58 /

Carmel Valley 41 61 43 57 /

Hollister 41 64 43 60 /

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 70 43 65 /

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 68 40 62 /

