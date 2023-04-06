CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

CAZ505-070400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 56 48 56 / 70 70 40

CAZ503-070400-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

CAZ502-070400-

Marin Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

CAZ506-070400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 63 46 63 / 80 80 50

San Rafael 62 49 60 / 50 50 40

Napa 62 49 59 / 50 60 60

CAZ504-070400-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 49 57 / 70 70 60

CAZ006-070400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs near

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 49 58 / 40 40 20

Ocean Beach 57 49 58 / 40 40 30

CAZ509-070400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ508-070400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 51 61 / 30 30 30

Oakland 62 50 60 / 30 30 30

Fremont 65 49 62 / 20 40 40

Redwood City 65 49 62 / 30 30 30

Mountain View 65 50 62 / 20 20 20

CAZ510-070400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 67 49 62 / 30 50 50

Livermore 66 47 62 / 20 40 40

CAZ513-070400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 68 50 63 / 10 20 20

Morgan Hill 68 46 60 / 10 30 30

CAZ512-070400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ515-070400-

East Bay Hills-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ514-070400-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CAZ529-070400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 63 46 57 / 10 30 30

CAZ530-070400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 46 61 / 10 20 20

Big Sur 60 45 57 / 10 10 10

CAZ528-070400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 46 63 / 10 20 20

Carmel Valley 64 44 62 / 10 30 30

Hollister 66 46 62 / 10 20 20

CAZ516-070400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 44 68 / 10 10

CAZ517-070400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

CAZ518-070400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 43 66 / 10 10

