CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 245 FPUS56 KMTR 052201 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 300 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-061300- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 54 41 57 \/ 20 $$ CAZ503-061300- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ502-061300- Marin Coastal Range- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ506-061300- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 62 36 63 \/ 10 10 30 San Rafael 59 42 61 \/ 10 Napa 60 40 62 \/ 10 $$ CAZ504-061300- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 59 41 60 \/ 10 10 $$ CAZ006-061300- San Francisco- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 56 44 58 \/ 10 Ocean Beach 55 44 57 \/ 10 $$ CAZ509-061300- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-061300- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph... becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 59 45 61 \/ 10 Oakland 59 43 62 \/ 10 Fremont 61 41 65 \/ 10 Redwood City 60 42 64 \/ 10 Mountain View 61 43 64 \/ 10 $$ CAZ510-061300- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 62 40 66 \/ 10 Livermore 61 39 67 \/ 10 $$ CAZ513-061300- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 62 42 68 \/ 10 Morgan Hill 61 39 68 \/ 10 $$ CAZ512-061300- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph... becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ515-061300- East Bay Hills- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ514-061300- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ529-061300- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds... becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 59 39 63 \/ 10 $$ CAZ530-061300- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 56 42 60 \/ 10 Big Sur 56 43 60 \/ 10 $$ CAZ528-061300- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 58 39 65 \/ 10 Carmel Valley 57 40 64 \/ 10 Hollister 59 39 66 \/ 10 $$ CAZ516-061300- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 63 39 70 \/ $$ CAZ517-061300- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ518-061300- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. 