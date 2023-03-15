CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

243 FPUS56 KMTR 151301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 39 56 /

$$

CAZ503-160400-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ502-160400-

Marin Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ506-160400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 64 33 65 /

San Rafael 59 41 60 /

Napa 61 38 62 /

$$

CAZ504-160400-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 41 61 /

$$

CAZ006-160400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 43 58 /

Ocean Beach 56 43 57 /

$$

CAZ509-160400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-160400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 45 60 /

Oakland 59 42 60 /

Fremont 59 40 62 /

Redwood City 59 41 62 /

Mountain View 59 42 62 /

$$

CAZ510-160400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 61 38 62 /

Livermore 59 38 62 /

$$

CAZ513-160400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 41 65 /

Morgan Hill 60 38 64 /

$$

CAZ512-160400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ515-160400-

East Bay Hills-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ514-160400-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ529-160400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 59 38 60 /

$$

CAZ530-160400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 41 58 /

Big Sur 56 42 57 /

$$

CAZ528-160400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 39 62 /

Carmel Valley 56 40 61 /

Hollister 58 39 63 /

$$

CAZ516-160400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 39 65 /

$$

CAZ517-160400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s

to 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-160400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 36 64 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather