CAZ505-070200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 50 38 50 / 100 70 50 60

CAZ503-070200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ502-070200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ506-070200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 52 33 52 / 100 80 50 70

San Rafael 40 52 39 52 / 100 60 40 40

Napa 37 51 36 51 / 100 70 40 40

CAZ504-070200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with snow likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of snow. A

chance of rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 48 36 50 / 100 80 50 50

CAZ006-070200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 41 52 41 52 / 100 40 30 30

Ocean Beach 42 52 42 52 / 100 50 30 30

CAZ509-070200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ508-070200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 54 42 54 / 100 40 30 30

Oakland 40 53 40 53 / 100 50 30 30

Fremont 37 54 38 54 / 100 50 30 20

Redwood City 39 54 39 54 / 100 40 30 20

Mountain View 39 54 39 54 / 100 40 20 10

CAZ510-070200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 53 36 54 / 100 60 40 30

Livermore 35 52 35 53 / 100 50 30 20

CAZ513-070200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 54 39 55 / 90 40 20 10

Morgan Hill 35 52 36 53 / 90 40 20 10

CAZ512-070200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2700 feet. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 2600 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ515-070200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ514-070200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows near 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ529-070200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 36 52 36 52 / 100 50 30 10

CAZ530-070200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 38 52 39 53 / 90 30 10

Big Sur 38 49 38 51 / 90 20 10

CAZ528-070200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 35 54 36 54 / 80 30 10

Carmel Valley 35 52 36 52 / 90 40 20 10

Hollister 35 52 36 53 / 90 30 10

CAZ516-070200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 54 32 56 / 80 20 10

CAZ517-070200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

rain. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

CAZ518-070200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the 20s to

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

2800 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 52 31 53 / 90 20 10

