CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ 426 FPUS56 KMTR 261101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 300 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-270200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 40 63 41 57 \/ $$ CAZ503-270200- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ502-270200- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ506-270200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 31 69 36 62 \/ San Rafael 38 63 42 58 \/ Napa 37 65 39 60 \/ $$ CAZ504-270200- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 45 64 43 61 \/ $$ CAZ006-270200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 43 63 44 57 \/ Ocean Beach 44 63 45 57 \/ $$ CAZ509-270200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-270200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 43 63 45 59 \/ Oakland 41 64 43 59 \/ Fremont 36 65 40 61 \/ Redwood City 40 65 43 60 \/ Mountain View 36 64 42 60 \/ $$ CAZ510-270200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph... becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 35 62 38 60 \/ Livermore 35 63 39 61 \/ $$ CAZ513-270200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 33 66 42 63 \/ Morgan Hill 35 66 40 63 \/ $$ CAZ512-270200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ515-270200- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ514-270200- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ529-270200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 36 65 41 61 \/ $$ CAZ530-270200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 39 65 43 60 \/ Big Sur 45 64 48 62 \/ $$ CAZ528-270200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 35 66 40 62 \/ Carmel Valley 38 66 44 63 \/ Hollister 34 65 40 62 \/ $$ CAZ516-270200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening... becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 33 66 38 65 \/ $$ CAZ517-270200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. $$ CAZ518-270200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 33 66 38 64 \/ $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/sanfrancisco Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at: www.facebook.com\/nwsbayarea www.twitter.com\/nwsbayarea _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather