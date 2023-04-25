CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

_____

990 FPUS56 KSGX 250932

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

CAZ552-252130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 64 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 51 to 54. Areas of winds south 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches

to 74 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54. Areas of winds west

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 73 at the beaches to 75 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

74 to 77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

73 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 58.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

65 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

$$

CAZ554-252130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 69 towards the coast to 71 to

74 farther inland. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 54. Areas of winds south 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 79 towards

the coast to 82 to 86 farther inland. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 56. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 86 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

81 to 85 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 82 towards the coast to

84 to 88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 79 towards the coast to

80 to 85 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 58.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70 towards the coast to 71 to 75 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-252130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 64 near the coast to 66 to 69 inland. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 52. Areas of

winds south 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 71 near the coast

to 74 to 78 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

52 to 55. Areas of winds west to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 73 near the coast to 75 to

78 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 73 near the coast to 76 to

79 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 near the coast to

74 to 77 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to

57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 71.

$$

CAZ050-252130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

Areas of winds west to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 81 in the

western valleys to 80 to 85 near the foothills. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...

becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 82 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 83 in the western valleys

to 86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 81 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

73 in the western valleys to 71 to 76 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-252130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 83. Areas of winds

south to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55.

Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph...becoming to 10 mph overnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 90. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 91. Areas of winds west to

10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to

83.

$$

CAZ057-252130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Areas of winds

north 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 85. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-252130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 42 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to

71 to 80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to

44 to 54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-252130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Areas of winds

northeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ058-252130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds west

10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Areas of winds east

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds

northeast 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Areas of winds

northeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ060-252130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds

north 10 mph becoming west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Areas of winds north

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

$$

CAZ065-252130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 86 through the pass to 93 to 97 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 through the pass to 63 to

66 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to

94 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 through the pass

to 70 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 91 through the pass

to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 93 through the pass to

101 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 96 through the pass

to 102 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 94 through the pass to

102 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-252130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 99. Areas of winds southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Areas of winds north

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 103. Areas of winds

northwest 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 101.

$$

CAZ062-252130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

232 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 96. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 100 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 97.

$$

_____

