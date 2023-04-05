CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

163 FPUS56 KSGX 052008

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

CAZ552-061000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Areas of winds northwest

10 mph this evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 49. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of winds

west 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

70 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

67 at the beaches to 69 to 72 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-061000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Areas of winds west

10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 51. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 51. Areas of winds

southwest 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to 79 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 towards the coast to 74 to 79 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

72 towards the coast to 73 to 77 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 71.

$$

CAZ043-061000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds northwest

10 mph this evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

73 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

50. Areas of winds northwest to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

68 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 69 near the coast to

72 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

67 near the coast to 71 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 68.

$$

CAZ050-061000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds west

10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 74 in the western

valleys to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the western valleys to

75 to 80 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 76 in the western valleys to 74 to 79 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-061000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 75. Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph becoming west

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ057-061000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph...becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

$$

CAZ055-061000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29 above 6000 feet to 28 to

37 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 34 to 43 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 mph becoming west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 58 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to

36 to 44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

76 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 66 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

58 to 68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-061000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of

winds east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

CAZ058-061000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

CAZ060-061000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds east

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 45. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph becoming

west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ065-061000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 through the pass to 49 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 73 through the pass

to 75 to 78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 51 through the pass to 56 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 through the pass to 80 to 84 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 through the pass to

60 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to

84 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 through the pass to 90 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 91 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 82 through the pass to 90 to 93 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 through the pass to

83 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-061000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 87. Areas of winds northwest to 10 mph becoming south

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ062-061000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

108 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds east

10 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Areas of winds west

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 85. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 89.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather