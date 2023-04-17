CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

001 FPUS56 KSTO 170730

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-172300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the

afternoon. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Areas of frost after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain showers likely with possible

snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 21 to

33 higher elevations...30 to 37 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. At lower elevations, a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level 2500 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

33 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 35 55 / 70 60 10

CAZ014-172300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 54. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. At

higher elevations, snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 17 to 29. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the

evening. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 21 to 30. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...

44 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

27 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 25 45 / 70 70 20

CAZ015-172300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65.

South winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 35 58 / 50 60 10

RED BLUFF 63 38 60 / 30 50 0

CAZ016-172300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 40 61 / 20 50 0

OROVILLE 64 42 61 / 10 50 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 41 62 / 10 30 0

CAZ017-172300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Highs

68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 65 44 63 / 10 20 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 43 63 / 10 10 0

CAZ018-172300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Highs

69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 41 62 / 0 10 0

CAZ019-172300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 44 63 / 10 10 0

MODESTO 64 45 63 / 0 10 0

CAZ063-172300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

55 to 61 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 19 to

34 higher elevations...around 35 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Prevailing west winds 10 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...around 36 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 25 40 / 20 50 10

CAZ066-172300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 28 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

43 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 38 50 / 20 70 10

CAZ067-172300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 62. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 34 50 / 10 70 0

JACKSON 57 40 56 / 10 30 0

CAZ068-172300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a chance of snow showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...39 to 54 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of heavy snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 30. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches

lower elevations...except 6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow

level 5000 feet in the evening. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to

41 higher elevations...33 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 17 to 32. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...36 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

42. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 56 29 48 / 10 90 10

CHESTER 49 17 43 / 30 90 10

CAZ069-172300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1229 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and heavy

snow showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of

heavy snow showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

27 to 37 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 10 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...39 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 12 to 27 higher

elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

43. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 28 38 / 10 80 10

