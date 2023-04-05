CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...37 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

59 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 32 to 44 higher

elevations...41 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 51. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 53. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 42 57 / 10 10 50

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 52. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

22 to 32. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 40. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 51. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 29 52 / 10 10 30

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 49. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 61 39 61 / 10 10 40

RED BLUFF 61 41 63 / 10 10 30

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72. Lows

around 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 41 64 / 0 10 20

OROVILLE 61 41 65 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 40 65 / 0 0 10

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

58 to 64. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 64. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

51. Highs 66 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 41 67 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 40 67 / 0 0 10

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 65. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

52. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 39 65 / 0 0 10

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 40 70 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 64 40 69 / 0 0 10

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...around 41 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 44 higher

elevations...around 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 32 45 / 10 10 40

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to

58. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 41 56 / 10 10 20

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 63. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 58 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 34 57 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 56 38 62 / 0 0 10

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. At lower elevations, a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...42 to

55 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 27 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 26 57 / 10 10 10

CHESTER 48 21 51 / 10 10 20

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 16 to 31 higher

elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 56 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 30 47 / 10 0 10

