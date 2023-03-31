CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers late in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 42 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

47 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower

elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher

elevations. Lows 27 to 39 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 47 higher

elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 35 higher elevations...31 to

38 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 40 53 41 51 / 30 30 30 70

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost

late in the evening. Lows 22 to 34. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 37 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 34. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 46. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to 33. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Colder.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 31 44 32 43 / 40 30 20 70

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 37 to 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

30 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 42 57 41 55 / 30 20 20 50

RED BLUFF 42 59 42 58 / 20 10 10 20

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 43 59 44 60 / 20 10 0 10

OROVILLE 43 59 43 60 / 20 10 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 42 60 40 61 / 10 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 42 61 40 63 / 10 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 41 61 40 63 / 10 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 56 to 62. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Near the

bay, mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 59. Lows around

38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 39 60 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 33 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 41 63 40 65 / 10 10 0 0

MODESTO 41 64 41 66 / 10 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to

37 higher elevations...around 38 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...around

37 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 27 41 29 42 / 20 10 0 50

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 56. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 41 51 42 50 / 30 10 0 20

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 40. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 28 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 34 51 34 51 / 10 10 0 10

JACKSON 37 57 37 59 / 20 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost late in the evening. A

slight chance of snow showers late in the evening. A chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 35. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...35 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...34 to 48 lower elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 23 to 38. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Much

colder. Lows 10 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 9 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 14 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 31 48 31 48 / 20 20 0 10

CHESTER 23 44 22 45 / 30 20 0 30

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1135 PM PDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of snow showers early in the evening, Widespread frost late in

the evening. At lower elevations, areas of frost early in the

evening. Widespread frost and patchy fog late in the evening,

Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread frost and patchy

fog late in the evening, A chance of snow showers late in the

night. Lows 11 to 26 higher elevations...24 to 34 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 29 to 44 higher

elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...

28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except southwest

10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy, colder.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 10 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

26 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 29 41 29 41 / 20 10 0 10

