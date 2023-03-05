CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

_____

183 FPUS55 KREV 051131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then scattered heavy snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches

with 8 to 14 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 20 to 25. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to

90 mph decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers in the evening, then scattered

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches

with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 6 to 16. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 23 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

4 to 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 14 to

24.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

Lows 23 to 33.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 30 to 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 11 to 21.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 38 to 48. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 28 to 38.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches west of highway 395 with up to 1 inch

east of highway 395. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 28 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Highs

21 to 31. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to

4 above zero. Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 16.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather