CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

476 FPUS55 KPSR 310749

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1249 AM MST Fri Mar 31 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-311100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1249 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 74. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

CAZ563-567-311100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1249 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 52 to

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

CAZ566-311100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1249 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in

the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-311100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1249 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 47 to

59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs 58 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

CAZ560-561-311100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1249 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 51 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 29 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 50 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

