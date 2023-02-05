CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

619 FPUS55 KPSR 050725

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1224 AM MST Sun Feb 5 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-570-051100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Midland

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

CAZ568-051100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening increasing

to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 62 to 67.

North wind 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 37 to 47. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

CAZ563-567-051100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 42 to 52. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 40 to 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

CAZ560-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows 31 to 41. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming northwest 20 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening increasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, very windy and cooler. Highs 47 to 57. North wind

25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

CAZ561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1124 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening increasing

to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 53 to

63. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

