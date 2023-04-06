CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 758 FPUS56 KMFR 061037 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 CAZ080-062300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-062300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-062300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-062300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-062300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-062300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. 