CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. In the shasta

valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers early

this evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers late

this evening and overnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

224 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4900 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

