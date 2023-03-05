CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023 _____ 607 FPUS56 KMFR 051153 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 CAZ080-060000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 1500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches at lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$ CAZ081-060000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow showers likely until early afternoon, then slight chance of snow showers late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-060000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow early this morning. Patchy blowing snow late this morning. Snow showers until early afternoon, then chance of snow showers late this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 7 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ083-060000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then chance of snow showers this afternoon. Blowing snow early this morning. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-060000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 .TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then chance of snow showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-060000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 352 AM PST Sun Mar 5 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then chance of snow showers this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 4 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford