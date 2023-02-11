CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers early

this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers late this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2300 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

15 to 20. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

10 to 15. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph late in the morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

231 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

morning, then shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

