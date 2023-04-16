CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 238 AM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather