CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up 40 kt and

combined seas of 12 to 14 ft are possible when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

noon PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

combined seas of 11 to 14 ft are possible when conditions are

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

