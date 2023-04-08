CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 329 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather