CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

329 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 8 to

13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

