CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

Inexperienced mariners,especially those operating smaller

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and

Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to

60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

