CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 201 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very high and very steep, hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 13 seconds expected. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts of 35 kt. * WHERE...All areas, but the strongest winds and highest seas will be over the outer waters beyond 10 NM from shore. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An unstable air mass will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Some stronger showers could produce lightning and brief, but strong wind gusts in excess of 35 kt, especially in areas north of Gold Beach. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.