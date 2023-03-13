CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

CAZ366>368-140015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-Palos Verdes Hills-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance,

Rancho Palos Verdes, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey,

Hollywood, and Norwalk

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-140015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ362-140015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ354-355-140015-

Ventura County Beaches-Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo,

and East Ventura

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

CAZ372-373-140015-

Western San Fernando Valley-Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, Chatsworth,

Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ356>358-371-374-375-140015-

Lake Casitas-Ojai Valley-Central Ventura County Valleys-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Meiners Oaks, Oak View, Ojai, Fillmore, Piru,

Santa Paula, Westlake Village, Malibou Lake, Moorpark,

Newbury Park, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and Oat Mountain

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ369-370-140015-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl and Topanga

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ548-140015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Partial clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-140015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ380-140015-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the 40s, except 30s in colder

valleys and slopes. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the 40s except the 30s colder valleys and

slopes.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 40s except the 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ379-140015-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

CAZ378-140015-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

CAZ381-382-140015-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake, Lake Palmdale, Valyermo, Llano,

and Pearblossom

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30

mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

CAZ383-140015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ377-140015-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ376-140015-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. West winds around 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

CAZ350-140015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog and drizzle

and slight chance of rain. Partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ349-140015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ353-140015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph early, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 65

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with

possible gusts to 65 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight showers in the afternoon.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

CAZ351-352-140015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including San Marcos Pass and Big Pine Mountain

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

CAZ346-347-140015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ340-341-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times late. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. South

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ348-140015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

CAZ342-140015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times late. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph early increasing to

30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph

with possible gusts to 60 mph in the evening shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

CAZ345-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

late. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15

mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph early, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

possible gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with

possible gusts to 65 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 25 to 35

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

CAZ343-140015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times late. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ344-140015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

late. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15

mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

early increasing to 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph

with possible gusts to 60 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 25

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-140015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph early increasing to 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts

to 60 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-140015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-140015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

334 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

