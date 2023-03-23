CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

_____

406 FPUS55 KVEF 230742

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-231100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to

26. Highs around 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

42. Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs around 44. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 27. Highs 38 to

44.

$$

CAZ521-231100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 43. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 46. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 31. Highs 42 to 47.

$$

CAZ520-231100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

30 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55. Lows

32 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 55.

$$

CAZ522-231100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

29 to 32 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 46 in

the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

38 in the mountains...around 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to

56 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of

snow showers. Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 55 at

Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...76 to 79 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

CAZ523-231100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 65. Lows

41 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

44. Highs 66 to 69.

$$

CAZ524-231100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

43. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67. Lows

43 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

48. Highs 69 to 72.

$$

CAZ525-526-231100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1241 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley...around 59 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine

Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...

35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 72 in

Twentynine Palms...around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather