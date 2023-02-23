CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

991 FPUS55 KVEF 230752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-231200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 1 to 11. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 11 to 21. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches.

Near steady temperature around 12. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Not as cold.

Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Highs 18 to 28. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

around 20. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 34. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 33. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow

may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible.

Lows 17 to 22. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 29.

$$

CAZ521-231200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 20 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 11 to 21. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs 22 to 32. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 21. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 32. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 18. Highs 29 to 34.

$$

CAZ520-231200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 20 to 23. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 23 to 26. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through

the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations

are possible. Snow level 4200 feet in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Snow

showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows 30 to 33.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Significant

accumulations are possible. Highs around 43. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 24. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 46. Lows

around 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 44. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 26. Highs 42 to 45.

$$

CAZ522-231200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22 in the mountains...

around 38 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 33 to

36 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...

around 43 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers and chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Snow level 2700 feet

increasing to 3900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 36 in the

mountains...around 64 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Snow

level 4700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 23 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 36 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 25 in the

mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek. Highs 36 to 39 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 27 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs around 39 in the mountains...around 64 at Furnace

Creek. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 37 in the mountains...

around 61 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-231200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

29 to 32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

49. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

31 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 50 to 53.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Patchy blowing dust.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely and chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

38. Highs 53 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 52.

$$

CAZ524-231200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to

no accumulation. Lows 29 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 50 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain

showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 54. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 34. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 55. Lows

34 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ525-526-231200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

34 to 37 in Twentynine Palms...30 to 33 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

34 to 37 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

32 near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley...around 50 near Joshua

Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 37 in

Twentynine Palms...around 31 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...31 to 34 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

42 in Twentynine Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around

56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

