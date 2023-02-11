CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

_____

943 FPUS55 KVEF 110752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

CAZ519-111200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

17 to 27. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 29 to 39. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 28.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs around 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 30. Lows 16 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26. Highs

around 38.

$$

CAZ521-111200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

22 to 32. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 51.

Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs around 35. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 33. Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26. Highs

around 38.

$$

CAZ520-111200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 50 to 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

33 to 36. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 54 to

57. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

35 to 38. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 47. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 49. Lows

26 to 29.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31. Highs

around 50.

$$

CAZ522-111200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 46 to 49 in

the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

33 to 36 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...

around 81 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 76 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 43 in the

mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 25 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 42 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 26 in the mountains...

around 38 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44 in the mountains...around

64 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29 in the

mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 45 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

around 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs

around 55. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36. Highs

55 to 58.

$$

CAZ524-111200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 64. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 65. Lows

around 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around

59. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Highs

56 to 59.

$$

CAZ525-526-111200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 43 near Joshua Tree. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley...

around 64 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...around

40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 42 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67. Lows

44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around

65 in Twentynine Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...35 to 38 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...around

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 33 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

