Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

CAZ519-081200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 41.

Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 49. Lows

28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 40.

CAZ521-081200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 44.

Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

around 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

CAZ520-081200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

37. Highs 54 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 56.

Lows around 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 62. Lows

36 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ522-081200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around

76 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 73 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

37 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to

54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

53 in the mountains...around 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

37 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 76 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the

mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 67. Lows around

42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62.

CAZ524-081200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 64 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 42.

Highs 64 to 67.

CAZ525-526-081200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Tue Feb 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 44 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 69 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 65 around Yucca Valley. Lows

42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

41 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

