CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A few showers, cold;42;25;SSW;11;45%;99%;3 Arcata;Cool with rain;51;41;SSW;10;76%;99%;2 Auburn;Cloudy with a shower;56;36;SSW;7;58%;84%;4 Avalon;Breezy in the p.m.;63;52;WNW;9;75%;5%;9 Bakersfield;Sunshine and cool;67;43;NW;8;49%;8%;9 Beale AFB;A passing shower;62;40;SSE;8;50%;84%;5 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun, cool;54;30;W;11;29%;13%;10 Bishop;Turning cloudy;64;33;NW;12;20%;7%;8 Blue Canyon;P.M. snow showers;33;25;SW;8;65%;98%;3 Blythe;Increasingly windy;87;56;SW;16;22%;0%;9 Burbank;Clouds and sun, cool;67;48;SSE;7;58%;27%;9 Camarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;66;46;WNW;11;62%;27%;8 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;65;51;WSW;9;68%;8%;8 Campo;Very windy;59;35;WSW;25;63%;27%;10 Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;65;51;WSW;9;68%;7%;8 Chico;A couple of showers;62;41;SE;7;51%;88%;5 China Lake;Increasingly windy;71;43;WSW;21;21%;0%;9 Chino;Clouds and sun, cool;66;46;SW;9;61%;8%;8 Concord;A passing shower;62;44;W;10;49%;81%;4 Corona;Cool with some sun;70;47;SW;8;59%;8%;8 Crescent City;Chilly with rain;50;43;SSW;14;78%;100%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Increasingly windy;75;46;WSW;27;23%;0%;9 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;65;39;W;20;37%;0%;9 El Centro;Increasingly windy;87;53;W;18;20%;0%;9 Eureka;Cool with rain;50;42;SSW;10;75%;99%;2 Fairfield;A passing shower;62;40;W;11;48%;81%;4 Fresno;Variable cloudiness;65;43;NW;10;46%;14%;7 Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;52;SSW;7;55%;9%;8 Hanford;Variable cloudiness;67;42;NNW;10;48%;10%;6 Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;66;53;SW;9;60%;8%;8 Hayward;A passing shower;59;45;W;11;55%;81%;4 Imperial;Increasingly windy;87;53;W;18;20%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;63;51;WNW;10;69%;6%;8 Lancaster;Increasingly windy;65;40;W;22;41%;8%;9 Lemoore Nas;Variable cloudiness;67;39;NNW;11;45%;9%;4 Lincoln;A passing shower;62;40;S;8;51%;84%;5 Livermore;A passing shower;60;42;WSW;9;51%;81%;4 Lompoc;Lots of sun, cool;61;42;NNW;15;65%;5%;9 Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;52;SW;9;58%;9%;8 Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;68;51;SW;8;60%;8%;8 Los Angeles;Clouds and sun, cool;67;49;S;8;60%;8%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun, cool;67;49;S;8;60%;8%;9 Madera;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;41;NW;10;51%;13%;5 Mammoth;Showers of rain\/snow;41;27;SSW;9;52%;96%;3 Marysville;A passing shower;64;41;S;8;47%;84%;5 Mather AFB;A passing shower;62;40;SSW;8;52%;82%;4 Merced;Variable cloudiness;64;40;NNW;9;47%;12%;5 Merced (airport);Variable cloudiness;64;40;NNW;9;47%;12%;5 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, cool;63;47;W;8;70%;6%;8 Modesto;A passing shower;63;40;NW;9;49%;81%;4 Moffett Nas;A passing shower;61;45;WNW;10;51%;81%;4 Mojave;Increasingly windy;60;40;WNW;20;41%;0%;9 Montague;Showers around, cold;48;27;WSW;11;44%;97%;3 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;56;45;NW;9;64%;10%;6 Mount Shasta;A little rain, cold;45;26;SSW;5;51%;94%;3 Napa County;A passing shower;61;40;W;11;56%;81%;4 Needles;Mostly sunny;86;58;W;12;14%;2%;9 North Island;Low clouds breaking;62;52;WNW;9;70%;6%;8 Oakland;A passing shower;58;46;WNW;12;57%;81%;4 Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;65;51;WSW;9;68%;7%;8 Ontario;Clouds and sun, cool;66;46;SW;9;61%;8%;8 Oroville;A couple of showers;63;42;SE;8;51%;88%;4 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;61;47;WNW;11;75%;7%;8 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;83;55;W;9;25%;0%;9 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;65;39;W;23;41%;9%;9 Paso Robles;Cool with some sun;64;36;NW;8;53%;6%;5 Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;62;45;WNW;11;68%;7%;8 Porterville;More clouds than sun;66;36;NE;7;54%;9%;8 Ramona;Clouds and sun, cool;65;45;WSW;8;66%;29%;10 Redding;Occasional rain;57;39;NE;8;49%;85%;3 Riverside;Clouds and sun, cool;70;47;SW;8;58%;8%;9 Riverside March;Clouds and sun, cool;67;45;SW;8;61%;9%;9 Sacramento;A passing shower;63;40;SW;8;49%;82%;6 Sacramento International;A passing shower;64;42;SW;7;46%;82%;6 Salinas;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;45;W;10;58%;29%;6 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;69;46;SSW;8;57%;8%;9 San Carlos;A passing shower;60;45;WNW;10;54%;82%;4 San Diego;Low clouds breaking;63;52;W;9;69%;6%;8 San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun, cool;64;48;W;8;68%;6%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun, cool;64;51;W;9;67%;6%;10 San Francisco;A passing shower;57;46;WNW;12;59%;82%;3 San Jose;A passing shower;62;45;NW;10;50%;81%;4 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;63;43;NNW;15;61%;6%;9 San Nicolas Island;Very windy;60;48;WNW;28;71%;7%;9 Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;52;31;NW;16;56%;8%;10 Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;69;50;SSW;8;58%;9%;8 Santa Barbara;Breezy in the p.m.;65;47;NNW;11;56%;6%;9 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;61;40;NW;16;65%;6%;9 Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;62;48;SSE;8;68%;7%;8 Santa Rosa;A passing shower;60;38;WNW;9;58%;82%;4 Santa Ynez;Breezy in the p.m.;63;39;NNW;12;62%;6%;9 Santee;Clouds and sun, cool;68;50;WSW;8;64%;3%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Showers of rain\/snow;33;20;WSW;13;44%;85%;4 Stockton;A passing shower;64;42;W;9;48%;81%;4 Thermal;Blowing dust;85;54;NW;17;24%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Snow, rain mixing in;34;19;WSW;12;51%;89%;3 Twentynine Palms;Increasingly windy;78;48;W;17;25%;0%;9 Ukiah;A shower;58;39;NW;7;55%;85%;5 Vacaville;A passing shower;62;41;WSW;9;46%;82%;4 Van Nuys;Cool with some sun;66;49;SE;7;59%;8%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;58;43;NNW;16;68%;5%;9 Victorville;Increasingly windy;69;40;WSW;22;37%;5%;10 Visalia;Variable cloudiness;67;40;NNW;9;51%;11%;7 Watsonville;A passing shower;58;41;NNW;8;63%;81%;7