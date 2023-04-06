CA Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A shower;51;27;SW;11;63%;84%;3 Arcata;Showers around;57;38;SSE;7;80%;69%;2 Auburn;Mainly cloudy;56;47;ESE;8;81%;44%;2 Avalon;Partly sunny;63;51;WNW;9;82%;3%;7 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;74;50;NNW;7;39%;8%;8 Beale AFB;A shower in places;59;48;ESE;10;77%;91%;2 Big Bear City;Sunny and cool;53;29;WSW;7;31%;2%;9 Bishop;Partly sunny;65;36;NW;8;38%;28%;8 Blue Canyon;Colder;40;37;S;10;94%;44%;2 Blythe;Sunny;84;58;S;7;12%;0%;8 Burbank;Sunshine and nice;72;51;SE;7;38%;3%;8 Camarillo;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;8;60%;5%;7 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;67;49;WNW;8;59%;0%;7 Campo;Sunshine;62;37;WSW;8;41%;0%;9 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;66;49;W;8;59%;1%;7 Chico;A shower or two;60;48;ESE;11;79%;85%;2 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;76;48;WSW;11;25%;2%;8 Chino;Mostly sunny;70;48;WSW;8;38%;2%;8 Concord;A shower or two;61;45;WSW;9;76%;85%;2 Corona;Sunshine, pleasant;73;47;SSW;8;37%;2%;8 Crescent City;Morning rain, cloudy;53;42;SSE;7;81%;76%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine;79;52;WSW;10;15%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;WSW;13;28%;0%;8 El Centro;Sunshine;84;55;W;6;20%;0%;8 Eureka;Showers around;56;39;SSE;7;80%;70%;2 Fairfield;A little a.m. rain;60;43;WSW;9;82%;74%;2 Fresno;Partly sunny;69;49;NNW;6;47%;29%;6 Fullerton;Some sun;73;52;SSW;6;44%;3%;7 Hanford;Partial sunshine;69;48;NW;6;55%;19%;6 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;67;54;SW;8;49%;3%;7 Hayward;A couple of showers;59;47;W;10;77%;95%;2 Imperial;Sunshine;84;55;W;6;20%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;49;NW;10;62%;2%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and nice;73;48;WSW;13;31%;4%;8 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;68;47;NW;7;51%;17%;6 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;58;48;ESE;8;79%;43%;2 Livermore;A shower or two;61;45;W;8;73%;82%;3 Lompoc;Fog to sun;61;48;N;10;74%;16%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;54;WSW;8;48%;3%;7 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;68;51;SW;8;54%;3%;7 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;7;43%;3%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;7;43%;3%;8 Madera;Some sun;66;47;NW;7;60%;30%;6 Mammoth;A passing shower;49;31;SSW;13;69%;84%;3 Marysville;A stray shower;60;47;SE;10;78%;85%;1 Mather AFB;Considerable clouds;59;47;SSE;7;78%;39%;2 Merced;Clouds and sun;65;46;NW;5;61%;44%;4 Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;65;46;NW;5;61%;44%;4 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;67;46;WNW;7;53%;1%;8 Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;63;47;NNW;5;67%;36%;4 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;61;49;NW;9;72%;74%;4 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;72;46;WNW;12;31%;0%;8 Montague;A couple of showers;56;37;SSW;11;62%;88%;3 Monterey Rabr;A shower;61;52;NW;7;75%;59%;3 Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;49;38;S;4;73%;94%;2 Napa County;Rain and drizzle;60;43;WSW;10;78%;88%;2 Needles;Sunny;81;55;S;7;13%;2%;8 North Island;Partly sunny;63;51;NW;9;63%;2%;8 Oakland;A little a.m. rain;59;48;W;11;77%;93%;2 Oceanside;Partly sunny;66;49;W;8;59%;1%;7 Ontario;Mostly sunny;70;48;WSW;8;38%;2%;8 Oroville;An afternoon shower;60;50;ESE;10;78%;74%;2 Oxnard;Partly sunny;62;49;WSW;9;70%;5%;7 Palm Springs;Sunny;85;58;WNW;7;17%;0%;8 Palmdale;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;WSW;12;28%;4%;8 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;64;47;SW;7;67%;20%;7 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;61;48;NW;10;71%;4%;7 Porterville;Mostly sunny;71;45;SSE;6;49%;14%;8 Ramona;Mostly sunny, nice;69;40;SE;7;42%;2%;9 Redding;A shower or two;59;50;SSE;10;76%;95%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;WSW;7;34%;0%;8 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, nice;71;42;ENE;7;36%;2%;8 Sacramento;Rain and drizzle;60;47;S;8;77%;83%;2 Sacramento International;Rain and drizzle;60;48;S;9;76%;91%;1 Salinas;A shower;63;50;NNW;9;73%;59%;3 San Bernardino;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;SSW;7;32%;2%;8 San Carlos;Rain and drizzle;61;47;WNW;10;76%;74%;2 San Diego;Partly sunny;65;51;NW;9;59%;2%;8 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;67;49;WNW;7;51%;2%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;49;NW;8;51%;2%;8 San Francisco;A little a.m. rain;58;48;W;12;79%;75%;2 San Jose;A shower or two;61;49;WNW;10;70%;85%;3 San Luis Obispo;Some sun;64;52;SSE;9;71%;33%;8 San Nicolas Island;Windy;60;51;NW;19;76%;5%;8 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;62;44;NW;9;44%;5%;9 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;7;47%;2%;7 Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;63;49;NNW;8;65%;10%;7 Santa Maria;Fog to sun;62;49;NE;10;73%;32%;7 Santa Monica;Some sun;63;51;SSW;8;56%;2%;7 Santa Rosa;Rain and drizzle;60;40;SW;8;79%;71%;2 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;65;46;NNW;9;68%;16%;7 Santee;Partly sunny;72;46;SW;7;41%;1%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;43;29;WSW;11;68%;42%;2 Stockton;A shower;62;47;NNW;6;72%;83%;2 Thermal;Sunny;85;56;NW;7;17%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy and cooler;42;25;SW;10;74%;39%;2 Twentynine Palms;Brilliant sunshine;80;52;W;7;12%;0%;8 Ukiah;A couple of showers;62;40;NNW;6;69%;86%;2 Vacaville;Rain and drizzle;59;44;WSW;9;82%;85%;2 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;70;51;SSE;8;42%;3%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;58;48;NNE;10;79%;16%;7 Victorville;Sunny and nice;72;41;SSW;9;23%;2%;8 Visalia;Partial sunshine;70;47;WNW;5;53%;19%;6 Watsonville;Clearing, a shower;59;48;W;7;82%;45%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather