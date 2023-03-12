CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Showers of rain\/snow;49;37;SW;14;69%;99%;1 Arcata;Cloudy with showers;56;48;E;10;86%;100%;1 Auburn;Couple of t-storms;59;51;S;9;81%;100%;1 Avalon;Low clouds and cool;62;55;W;7;87%;22%;1 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;71;55;ESE;5;64%;27%;5 Beale AFB;Couple of t-storms;63;55;S;14;79%;100%;1 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;51;34;W;11;58%;29%;6 Bishop;Mainly cloudy, cool;61;37;W;8;43%;91%;3 Blue Canyon;Afternoon showers;41;36;SSW;11;92%;100%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny;82;57;SSW;7;33%;0%;6 Burbank;More clouds than sun;65;53;S;6;73%;44%;2 Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;65;55;W;8;76%;29%;3 Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;62;52;N;7;75%;14%;4 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;65;44;W;11;60%;5%;6 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SW;7;73%;15%;2 Chico;Couple of t-storms;61;54;SSE;15;82%;100%;1 China Lake;Partly sunny;72;48;WSW;11;38%;26%;5 Chino;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SW;7;69%;19%;4 Concord;Showers around;67;52;S;11;73%;98%;1 Corona;Partly sunny;69;52;SSW;7;66%;27%;5 Crescent City;Rain, becoming heavy;52;40;NE;17;90%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy;75;52;WSW;20;39%;4%;6 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;68;48;WSW;17;54%;22%;4 El Centro;Plenty of sun;82;55;WSW;10;33%;0%;6 Eureka;Cloudy with showers;55;48;ENE;12;86%;100%;1 Fairfield;Showers around;64;53;S;10;76%;100%;1 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;69;54;SE;6;70%;92%;4 Fullerton;Some brightening;67;55;S;6;70%;26%;4 Hanford;Mostly cloudy;70;54;S;6;71%;100%;4 Hawthorne;Some brightening;64;57;SW;7;70%;29%;4 Hayward;Showers around;65;54;SSE;11;74%;99%;1 Imperial;Plenty of sun;82;55;WSW;10;33%;0%;6 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;51;NNW;9;76%;10%;3 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;68;50;WSW;16;55%;26%;4 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;70;55;SSW;8;69%;100%;5 Lincoln;Couple of t-storms;64;55;S;10;78%;100%;1 Livermore;A shower in the p.m.;67;53;SSE;9;70%;98%;1 Lompoc;Low clouds;63;54;SE;7;83%;91%;1 Long Beach;Some brightening;66;55;SSW;7;70%;28%;3 Los Alamitos;Variable cloudiness;65;54;SSW;7;74%;28%;2 Los Angeles;Variable cloudiness;64;53;SSW;6;76%;29%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Variable cloudiness;64;53;SSW;6;76%;29%;2 Madera;Cloudy;68;55;ESE;8;75%;93%;2 Mammoth;Showers of rain\/snow;46;37;SW;16;79%;100%;1 Marysville;Couple of t-storms;63;55;S;14;77%;100%;1 Mather AFB;Couple of t-storms;65;54;SSW;12;77%;100%;1 Merced;Cloudy;69;55;SSE;7;74%;93%;2 Merced (airport);Cloudy;69;55;SSE;7;74%;93%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;65;49;NNW;7;73%;13%;2 Modesto;Cloudy;66;55;SSE;7;75%;96%;2 Moffett Nas;Showers around;66;55;SSE;9;72%;100%;1 Mojave;Mostly cloudy, windy;66;48;W;16;52%;25%;4 Montague;A couple of showers;52;40;WNW;13;73%;100%;1 Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;65;55;SE;6;75%;93%;1 Mount Shasta;Cloudy with showers;44;37;SW;4;85%;100%;1 Napa County;Showers around;62;54;S;11;80%;100%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;79;56;WSW;9;32%;1%;6 North Island;Clouds and sun;63;53;NNW;8;73%;12%;3 Oakland;Showers around;61;54;SSE;12;81%;98%;1 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SW;7;73%;15%;2 Ontario;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SW;7;69%;19%;4 Oroville;Couple of t-storms;62;55;SSE;12;80%;100%;1 Oxnard;Low clouds;62;53;WNW;7;85%;29%;2 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;80;58;WNW;10;37%;1%;6 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;67;49;SW;15;55%;26%;6 Paso Robles;Low clouds;67;52;SSW;7;76%;91%;2 Point Mugu;Sun and clouds;61;54;NW;6;83%;29%;5 Porterville;Partly sunny;69;53;ESE;5;69%;87%;5 Ramona;Partly sunny;66;46;W;8;69%;10%;5 Redding;Breezy with a shower;59;52;S;15;84%;100%;1 Riverside;Clouds and sunshine;67;51;SW;7;68%;16%;6 Riverside March;More clouds than sun;67;48;SSW;7;68%;13%;5 Sacramento;Couple of t-storms;65;54;S;9;79%;99%;1 Sacramento International;Couple of t-storms;64;55;S;11;80%;100%;1 Salinas;Low clouds;68;54;ESE;9;75%;100%;1 San Bernardino;Clouds and sun;66;50;SSW;6;69%;35%;5 San Carlos;Showers around;65;54;SSE;10;76%;98%;1 San Diego;Periods of sun;64;53;NNW;8;70%;12%;3 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;66;49;NW;6;74%;9%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;51;NNW;7;71%;13%;2 San Francisco;Showers around;59;54;SSE;13;84%;100%;1 San Jose;Showers around;67;54;SSE;9;70%;98%;1 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds;65;56;SSE;8;78%;96%;1 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds;61;54;W;9;84%;29%;2 Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;58;42;WNW;10;63%;71%;5 Santa Ana;Variable cloudiness;67;55;SSW;7;69%;29%;2 Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;65;55;NNE;9;76%;91%;2 Santa Maria;Cloudy;64;55;SE;7;80%;100%;1 Santa Monica;Variable cloudiness;61;53;SW;7;81%;29%;3 Santa Rosa;A couple of showers;60;51;SSE;9;86%;100%;1 Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;67;53;E;7;80%;87%;3 Santee;Partly sunny;70;51;NW;7;66%;7%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Afternoon showers;44;36;SW;11;68%;99%;1 Stockton;Showers around;67;56;SW;8;75%;98%;2 Thermal;Mostly sunny;82;55;NW;10;36%;1%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Showers of rain\/snow;44;37;SW;10;76%;100%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;76;49;WSW;12;36%;1%;6 Ukiah;Cloudy with showers;56;50;S;8;86%;100%;1 Vacaville;Showers around;64;52;S;10;77%;100%;1 Van Nuys;Decreasing clouds;65;53;SW;6;74%;29%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds;61;54;SE;7;85%;91%;1 Victorville;Sun and clouds;69;47;SSW;13;50%;23%;6 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;69;52;SSE;6;75%;100%;3 Watsonville;A shower in the p.m.;63;53;E;7;81%;100%;1