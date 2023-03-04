Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A snow shower, cold;31;16;SSW;14;67%;94%;1

Arcata;A shower and t-storm;48;35;SSE;8;79%;99%;1

Auburn;Brief showers, cold;45;33;SE;11;76%;97%;1

Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;50;WNW;9;69%;44%;2

Bakersfield;A shower or two;55;37;E;8;62%;91%;1

Beale AFB;Windy;53;37;SE;16;67%;93%;2

Big Bear City;A bit of snow, cold;36;22;WSW;10;56%;72%;2

Bishop;Cold;48;20;WNW;12;35%;36%;4

Blue Canyon;Very cold with snow;24;20;SSW;14;89%;99%;1

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;67;46;SSW;11;39%;0%;4

Burbank;A stray shower;55;43;SW;7;69%;57%;2

Camarillo;A shower in places;58;42;W;12;68%;57%;2

Camp Pendleton;Mainly cloudy, cool;58;46;WNW;8;70%;39%;2

Campo;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;37;W;17;69%;70%;2

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;59;43;WNW;8;67%;83%;2

Chico;A shower or two;54;38;SE;14;63%;95%;1

China Lake;Very windy, cooler;54;33;SW;25;44%;28%;4

Chino;A shower or two;54;41;SW;8;71%;92%;2

Concord;A shower or two;55;38;S;13;62%;92%;3

Corona;A shower in spots;58;43;SSW;7;67%;62%;1

Crescent City;A shower and t-storm;45;40;SSE;11;82%;99%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Windy with sunshine;58;39;WSW;23;43%;5%;5

Edwards AFB;Very windy, cold;52;35;WSW;25;61%;30%;3

El Centro;Partly sunny, breezy;67;49;WSW;16;37%;0%;5

Eureka;A shower and t-storm;48;36;SSE;8;78%;99%;1

Fairfield;A shower or two;54;37;S;14;63%;92%;2

Fresno;A few showers;52;38;NE;8;71%;93%;2

Fullerton;A shower in spots;60;46;W;7;62%;55%;2

Hanford;A few showers;53;35;E;7;73%;92%;1

Hawthorne;A shower in places;59;49;W;9;63%;48%;2

Hayward;A shower or two;53;39;SSE;12;67%;95%;3

Imperial;Partly sunny, breezy;67;49;WSW;16;37%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Mainly cloudy;60;48;NNW;9;62%;22%;2

Lancaster;Windy and cold;51;37;WSW;22;62%;34%;2

Lemoore Nas;A few showers;54;34;NNW;9;68%;94%;1

Lincoln;A few showers;53;37;SE;13;68%;98%;1

Livermore;A shower or two;52;34;S;11;67%;85%;2

Lompoc;A shower in spots;55;37;NE;9;74%;62%;1

Long Beach;A shower in spots;59;47;W;9;61%;50%;2

Los Alamitos;A shower in places;60;47;W;8;65%;55%;2

Los Angeles;A shower in spots;57;44;WSW;7;67%;49%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;A shower in spots;57;44;WSW;7;67%;49%;2

Madera;A few showers;52;34;N;9;72%;91%;1

Mammoth;A snow shower, cold;32;19;SSW;11;71%;96%;1

Marysville;A shower or two;54;38;SE;15;61%;97%;1

Mather AFB;A shower or two;53;36;SE;14;66%;98%;2

Merced;A shower in places;55;34;ENE;9;67%;66%;2

Merced (airport);A shower in places;55;34;ENE;9;67%;66%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;42;NNW;7;66%;66%;2

Modesto;Brief showers;53;37;ESE;9;70%;92%;1

Moffett Nas;A shower or two;53;39;SSE;9;65%;94%;3

Mojave;A cold wind;50;34;W;18;57%;31%;3

Montague;A snow shower;42;21;SSE;9;63%;95%;1

Monterey Rabr;A shower or two;52;41;S;8;65%;98%;2

Mount Shasta;A snow shower, cold;36;21;S;5;69%;98%;1

Napa County;A shower or two;53;39;SSE;14;65%;97%;3

Needles;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;45;SSE;9;33%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;48;NNW;8;62%;24%;2

Oakland;A shower or two;51;42;SSW;15;67%;98%;3

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;59;43;WNW;8;67%;83%;2

Ontario;A shower or two;54;41;SW;8;71%;92%;2

Oroville;A few showers;52;39;SE;15;67%;95%;1

Oxnard;A stray shower;56;41;WNW;12;77%;65%;2

Palm Springs;Cool with some sun;64;45;WNW;10;40%;7%;5

Palmdale;Windy and cold;50;36;WSW;23;61%;30%;2

Paso Robles;A shower or two;53;36;WSW;10;67%;85%;2

Point Mugu;A stray shower;58;41;WNW;10;73%;57%;2

Porterville;A shower or two;52;34;SE;8;73%;90%;2

Ramona;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;40;WNW;9;72%;35%;2

Redding;A shower and t-storm;52;37;SSE;12;66%;100%;1

Riverside;A shower in spots;56;42;SSE;7;68%;89%;1

Riverside March;Cold with a shower;54;40;NE;6;70%;48%;1

Sacramento;A shower or two;54;38;SSE;12;63%;99%;2

Sacramento International;A shower or two;55;38;SSE;12;60%;93%;2

Salinas;A few showers;53;42;S;11;68%;96%;1

San Bernardino;A shower or two;53;41;S;7;71%;94%;2

San Carlos;A shower or two;54;40;S;11;66%;96%;3

San Diego;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;48;NNW;8;61%;24%;2

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;44;NNW;7;63%;22%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;46;NNW;8;63%;66%;2

San Francisco;A shower or two;50;42;SSW;15;67%;96%;3

San Jose;A shower or two;55;41;SSE;9;65%;94%;2

San Luis Obispo;Brief showers;52;38;WNW;10;75%;92%;2

San Nicolas Island;A cool breeze;56;46;WNW;15;72%;44%;2

Sandberg;Showers of rain/snow;40;29;WNW;11;75%;94%;1

Santa Ana;A stray shower;60;46;W;8;63%;69%;2

Santa Barbara;A shower or two;55;39;NNW;8;75%;85%;1

Santa Maria;A few showers;54;37;E;9;74%;93%;2

Santa Monica;A shower in spots;57;44;W;8;70%;48%;2

Santa Rosa;A shower and t-storm;53;36;SSE;10;69%;95%;3

Santa Ynez;Clearing, a shower;53;35;NNE;8;83%;62%;2

Santee;Rather cloudy, cool;60;43;NNW;8;66%;33%;2

South Lake Tahoe;Windy with snow;24;18;WSW;16;70%;99%;1

Stockton;A shower or two;54;39;SSE;11;62%;94%;2

Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;67;44;NW;9;39%;5%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold with snow;27;15;WSW;14;71%;99%;1

Twentynine Palms;Cool with some sun;60;34;W;8;42%;3%;5

Ukiah;Showers of rain/snow;50;33;SSE;7;69%;87%;3

Vacaville;A shower or two;55;38;SSW;14;61%;92%;3

Van Nuys;A shower in places;56;43;SW;8;68%;50%;2

Vandenberg AFB;A stray shower;54;37;N;10;74%;78%;2

Victorville;Cold;51;35;SW;15;60%;37%;3

Visalia;A few showers;52;35;ESE;8;75%;94%;1

Watsonville;A shower or two;53;38;SSE;9;68%;97%;3

Written By