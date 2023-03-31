CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

_____

382 FPUS56 KEKA 310928

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-010030-

Coastal Del Norte-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 45 50 / 60 90 90

Klamath 55 43 53 / 40 80 90

$$

CAZ102-010030-

Del Norte Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Breezy. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Windy. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

34 to 44. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 33 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 24 to

34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 43 51 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ103-010030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 45 52 / 10 60 80

Arcata 56 47 53 / 10 50 90

Eureka 55 45 53 / 10 50 80

Fortuna 54 47 52 / 10 40 90

$$

CAZ104-010030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 54. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

38 to 48. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 40 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 39 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 43 50 / 20 50 90

$$

CAZ105-010030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the

day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 35 to 50. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 45 52 / 10 60 90

Hoopa 55 45 51 / 10 50 90

Willow Creek 55 44 52 / 20 50 90

$$

CAZ106-010030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast

wind around 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 43 51 / 10 40 90

$$

CAZ107-010030-

Northern Trinity-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers through the

day. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. South

wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 39 to 54. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 36 to 51. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Lows 16 to 26. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 35 45 / 20 40 90

Weaverville 49 36 48 / 0 30 80

$$

CAZ108-010030-

Southern Trinity-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 36 to 51. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 34 to 49. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 51 34 49 / 0 30 80

Ruth 48 33 47 / 10 40 80

$$

CAZ109-010030-

Mendocino Coast-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 44 53 / 10 30 80

Point Arena 52 45 53 / 0 10 70

$$

CAZ110-010030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 54. At higher elevation,

south wind up to 25 mph shifting to the southwest up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 41 50 / 10 20 80

Laytonville 49 39 48 / 10 20 80

Willits 52 39 49 / 0 10 70

$$

CAZ111-010030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52. West wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 38 50 / 0 20 70

$$

CAZ112-010030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 39 51 / 0 10 60

$$

CAZ113-010030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 43 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 41 54 / 0 10 50

$$

CAZ114-010030-

Northern Lake-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 51. West wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 33 51 / 0 10 50

$$

CAZ115-010030-

Southern Lake-

228 AM PDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 46 to 58. West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 38 50 / 0 10 40

Middletown 55 38 55 / 0 0 30

Clearlake 54 38 53 / 0 0 30

$$

_____

