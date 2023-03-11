CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

773 FPUS56 KEKA 111110

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-120215-

Coastal Del Norte-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain through the day. Highs 48 to 58. South wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows

37 to 47. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 42 53 / 30 90 90

Klamath 54 40 57 / 30 90 90

CAZ102-120215-

Del Norte Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain and snow through the day. Snow level 1500 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around

20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 40 54 / 30 90 100

CAZ103-120215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows

38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 43 56 / 50 80 90

Arcata 53 44 58 / 60 80 80

Eureka 53 43 57 / 60 80 80

Fortuna 51 45 57 / 60 80 80

CAZ104-120215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows

37 to 47. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 41 51 / 80 90 90

CAZ105-120215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance of rain through the

day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Snow

level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around

20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 57. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 42 54 / 40 90 90

Hoopa 49 42 54 / 60 90 90

Willow Creek 49 41 54 / 60 90 80

CAZ106-120215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows

35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 56. South wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 43 to 57. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 43 54 / 80 90 90

CAZ107-120215-

Northern Trinity-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning. Snow likely through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 7 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs

39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to

41. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

41 to 56. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 33 45 / 70 90 90

Weaverville 43 35 47 / 70 90 90

CAZ108-120215-

Southern Trinity-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Rain through the day.

Snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs

34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. South

wind around 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South

wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 33 50 / 80 90 90

Ruth 45 33 48 / 90 100 90

CAZ109-120215-

Mendocino Coast-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows

39 to 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 45 56 / 80 80 80

Point Arena 53 46 54 / 70 80 80

CAZ110-120215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 42 53 / 90 90 90

Laytonville 46 41 51 / 90 90 100

Willits 48 42 53 / 90 90 90

CAZ111-120215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Rain through the day.

Snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Near

steady temperature around 40. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind

around 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 40 to 55. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to

45. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 47 40 53 / 90 90 90

CAZ112-120215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 45 54 / 80 80 90

CAZ113-120215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 52 45 58 / 90 80 90

CAZ114-120215-

Northern Lake-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 36 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 55. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 40 to 54. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 48 36 53 / 90 90 90

CAZ115-120215-

Southern Lake-

310 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 48 42 53 / 80 80 90

Middletown 51 44 56 / 70 80 90

Clearlake 49 43 55 / 70 70 80

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather