Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-180145-

Coastal Del Norte-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 37 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 60 33 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-180145-

Del Norte Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 33 61 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-180145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to

39. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 61. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 32 54 / 0 0 0

Arcata 59 33 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 32 53 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 57 33 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-180145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

Northeast wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 65. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 35 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-180145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 45. Lows

23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 35 63 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 57 32 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 58 31 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-180145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 31 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 59 31 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-180145-

Northern Trinity-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 31 57 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 55 28 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-180145-

Southern Trinity-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 25 59 / 0 0 0

Ruth 55 28 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-180145-

Mendocino Coast-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to

41. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 62. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 33 56 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 38 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-180145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 69. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Highs 36 to 46. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 30 59 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 57 32 59 / 0 0 0

Willits 59 29 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-180145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 70. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 30. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 28 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-180145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 57 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 34 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-180145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 30 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-180145-

Northern Lake-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

54 to 67. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 45. Lows 21 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 58 27 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-180145-

Southern Lake-

236 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 30 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 61 29 64 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 58 31 61 / 0 0 0

