Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Coastal Del Norte-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows

34 to 44. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 41 54 / 70 10 0

Klamath 56 37 61 / 70 20 0

Del Norte Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Breezy. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 60. In the valleys, north

wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 53.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 37 58 / 70 20 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

59. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 39 54 / 70 40 0

Arcata 55 39 55 / 70 40 0

Eureka 54 40 53 / 70 40 0

Fortuna 53 40 54 / 80 50 10

Southwestern Humboldt-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Windy. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph

in the valleys and north 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 65. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 37 53 / 70 40 10

Northern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 61.

In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 54.

Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 38 60 / 50 40 0

Hoopa 53 37 60 / 50 50 0

Willow Creek 54 36 59 / 50 50 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet falling to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. North wind around 20 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 59.

In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 37 57 / 70 40 10

Northern Trinity-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. North wind around 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs 45 to 60. In the valleys,

north wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36. North wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 34 53 / 30 30 10

Weaverville 51 31 57 / 30 40 10

Southern Trinity-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of

snow in the morning. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Highs 44 to 59. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 22 to 32. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 29 55 / 40 50 10

Ruth 48 28 53 / 50 50 10

Mendocino Coast-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 39 57 / 40 30 10

Point Arena 53 42 54 / 30 40 10

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 44 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

North wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 36. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 34 58 / 60 40 10

Laytonville 48 33 57 / 50 30 10

Willits 50 32 58 / 50 30 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs

45 to 60. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Lows 23 to 33. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to

31. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 32 59 / 40 30 10

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. In the valleys, north wind

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 35 55 / 40 40 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 61. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 34 60 / 40 30 0

Northern Lake-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 58. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 67. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 27 58 / 40 30 0

Southern Lake-

304 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the

night. Slight chance of snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 60. In the valleys, north wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, north wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 32 56 / 30 30 0

Middletown 57 34 57 / 10 20 0

Clearlake 54 34 57 / 10 20 0

