Skip to main content Turn off refresh
weather

CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;3;93%

Auburn;Sunny;41;ENE;2;74%

Avalon;Sunny;55;NE;3;42%

Bakersfield;Sunny;46;ESE;4;77%

Beale AFB;Sunny;40;Calm;0;78%

Big Bear City;Sunny;23;E;3;63%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;31;WNW;3;60%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;35;SE;5;51%

Blythe;Sunny;56;NE;4;25%

Burbank;Sunny;51;N;3;57%

Camarillo;Sunny;45;Calm;0;62%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;51;NE;3;59%

Campo;Sunny;45;NE;5;35%

Carlsbad;Sunny;44;NNE;3;76%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;70%

China Lake;Sunny;39;NNW;3;57%

Chino;Sunny;49;NNE;3;58%

Concord;Sunny;44;SSW;5;88%

Corona;Sunny;56;ENE;3;31%

Crescent City;Showers;48;SSE;14;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;35;W;5;41%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;31;N;7;58%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;43;W;5;45%

Eureka;Cloudy;50;SE;4;72%

Fairfield;Sunny;45;WSW;2;91%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;41;ESE;3;85%

Fullerton;Sunny;49;Calm;0;63%

Hanford;Mostly sunny;44;SSE;2;90%

Hawthorne;Sunny;57;Calm;0;41%

Hayward;Mostly sunny;43;SSW;2;91%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;43;W;5;45%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;45;ENE;5;79%

Lancaster;Sunny;36;NNE;3;69%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;34;S;6;85%

Lincoln;Sunny;41;ESE;6;80%

Livermore;Sunny;41;SSW;2;93%

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;3;93%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;52;NW;3;54%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;52;NW;3;54%

Los Angeles;Sunny;53;NNE;3;39%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;53;NNE;3;39%

Madera;Sunny;45;N;2;90%

Mammoth;Cloudy;37;SSE;7;73%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;47;E;2;70%

Mather AFB;Sunny;41;ESE;1;89%

Merced;Sunny;39;Calm;0;92%

Merced (airport);Sunny;39;Calm;0;92%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;40;E;7;85%

Modesto;Sunny;43;Calm;0;85%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;46;Calm;0;75%

Mojave;Sunny;39;N;6;44%

Montague;Cloudy;41;N;5;82%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;42;Calm;0;85%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;39;N;3;69%

Napa County;Sunny;40;Calm;0;89%

Needles;Sunny;51;NNW;10;23%

North Island;Mostly sunny;45;Calm;0;89%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;49;SSW;2;87%

Oceanside;Sunny;44;NNE;3;76%

Ontario;Sunny;49;NNE;3;58%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;3;63%

Oxnard;Sunny;45;N;3;65%

Palm Springs;Sunny;53;W;5;24%

Palmdale;Sunny;33;NW;3;71%

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;34;NE;3;88%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;44;N;7;73%

Porterville;Sunny;47;ESE;2;74%

Ramona;Sunny;48;ENE;3;53%

Redding;Cloudy;49;N;3;63%

Riverside;Sunny;48;ENE;3;67%

Riverside March;Sunny;49;NE;3;47%

Sacramento;Sunny;42;SE;2;88%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;47;SE;2;79%

Salinas;Sunny;43;E;6;85%

San Bernardino;Sunny;41;Calm;0;45%

San Carlos;Sunny;43;W;1;86%

San Diego;Partly sunny;51;NE;2;81%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;44;E;6;73%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;45;Calm;0;76%

San Francisco;Sunny;49;SW;2;80%

San Jose;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;76%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;43;Calm;0;79%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;46;WNW;8;82%

Sandberg;Sunny;39;ENE;6;32%

Santa Ana;Sunny;51;ENE;2;71%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;46;NNE;2;81%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;38;SE;3;92%

Santa Monica;Sunny;50;Calm;0;39%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;40;WSW;3;92%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;36;Calm;0;100%

Santee;Sunny;39;W;5;93%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;21;SSE;2;77%

Stockton;Sunny;47;S;1;82%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;49;N;8;30%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;19;Calm;0;92%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;48;NNW;5;26%

Ukiah;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

Vacaville;Sunny;43;SW;6;82%

Van Nuys;Sunny;56;N;3;45%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;40;ESE;8;97%

Victorville;Sunny;36;Calm;0;51%

Visalia;Sunny;40;ESE;5;89%

Watsonville;Sunny;40;NNW;2;93%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By