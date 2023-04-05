CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Mostly sunny;48;S;8;35% Arcata;Cloudy;51;W;4;72% Auburn;Sunny;55;W;3;41% Avalon;Mostly sunny;55;WNW;6;47% Bakersfield;Partly sunny;62;NNW;6;36% Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;6;35% Big Bear City;Sunny;39;ENE;7;32% Bishop;Sunny;54;NNW;4;17% Blue Canyon;Sunny;42;WSW;8;46% Blythe;Sunny;68;NNE;7;13% Burbank;Sunny;64;WSW;4;30% Camarillo;Partly sunny;60;W;16;40% Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;13;66% Campo;Sunny;57;NNW;7;27% Carlsbad;Sunny;61;W;8;45% Chico;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;23% China Lake;Mostly sunny;59;E;3;17% Chino;Mostly sunny;65;W;4;29% Concord;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;6;49% Corona;Sunny;65;W;5;37% Crescent City;Showers;47;SSE;10;83% Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;60;E;3;10% Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;59;E;6;17% El Centro;Mostly sunny;71;N;7;10% Eureka;Cloudy;50;SSW;6;68% Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;5;44% Fresno;Partly sunny;63;NW;4;34% Fullerton;Partly sunny;71;WNW;7;28% Hanford;Partly sunny;62;NNW;4;34% Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;65;W;13;26% Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;W;5;51% Imperial;Mostly sunny;71;N;7;10% Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;59;NW;10;61% Lancaster;Sunny;58;NE;5;18% Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;12;32% Lincoln;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;33% Livermore;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;50% Lompoc;Partly sunny;56;SW;9;68% Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;WNW;15;28% Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;68;WNW;15;28% Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;5;27% Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;5;27% Madera;Mostly sunny;59;NW;4;39% Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;8;41% Marysville;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;3;30% Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;61;WNW;3;30% Merced;Mostly sunny;63;N;7;29% Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;63;N;7;29% Miramar Mcas;Sunny;59;NW;12;40% Modesto;Mostly sunny;62;WNW;5;36% Moffett Nas;Sunny;54;NNW;17;71% Mojave;Sunny;55;ESE;3;19% Montague;Cloudy;54;N;3;38% Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;53;WNW;8;68% Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;38% Napa County;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;44% Needles;Sunny;65;N;14;10% North Island;Mostly sunny;60;NW;10;57% Oakland;Mostly sunny;53;WSW;5;70% Oceanside;Sunny;61;W;8;45% Ontario;Mostly sunny;65;W;4;29% Oroville;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;3;33% Oxnard;Partly sunny;57;W;20;63% Palm Springs;Sunny;71;N;6;13% Palmdale;Sunny;59;WSW;5;16% Paso Robles;Partly sunny;62;Calm;5;39% Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;57;W;14;63% Porterville;Mostly sunny;61;NW;4;34% Ramona;Sunny;59;W;6;39% Redding;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;29% Riverside;Sunny;68;WNW;3;21% Riverside March;Sunny;65;NW;4;23% Sacramento;Partly sunny;61;WNW;2;37% Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;2;38% Salinas;Sunny;57;WNW;12;52% San Bernardino;Sunny;68;SW;6;14% San Carlos;Sunny;51;W;6;64% San Diego;Partly sunny;57;WNW;6;63% San Diego Brown;Sunny;60;W;12;47% San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;61;NW;10;34% San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;52;W;6;70% San Jose;Partly sunny;58;NNW;15;53% San Luis Obispo;Sunny;57;NW;22;47% San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;57;NW;17;61% Sandberg;Partly sunny;45;NNE;7;36% Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;5;40% Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;W;5;35% Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;22;61% Santa Monica;Partly sunny;61;WSW;13;40% Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;61;WSW;10;39% Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;57;W;15;50% Santee;Sunny;63;WSW;12;29% South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;40;NNW;3;41% Stockton;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;4;32% Thermal;Sunny;73;N;6;11% Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;43;W;8;28% Twentynine Palms;Sunny;63;ENE;4;14% Ukiah;Sunny;60;NNW;10;45% Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;37% Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;5;30% Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;21;75% Victorville;Sunny;57;N;12;15% Visalia;Partly sunny;64;W;5;25% Watsonville;Partly sunny;54;WSW;5;52% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather