Skip to main content Turn off refresh
weather

CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly sunny;48;S;8;35%

Arcata;Cloudy;51;W;4;72%

Auburn;Sunny;55;W;3;41%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;55;WNW;6;47%

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;62;NNW;6;36%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;6;35%

Big Bear City;Sunny;39;ENE;7;32%

Bishop;Sunny;54;NNW;4;17%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;42;WSW;8;46%

Blythe;Sunny;68;NNE;7;13%

Burbank;Sunny;64;WSW;4;30%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;60;W;16;40%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;13;66%

Campo;Sunny;57;NNW;7;27%

Carlsbad;Sunny;61;W;8;45%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;23%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;59;E;3;17%

Chino;Mostly sunny;65;W;4;29%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;6;49%

Corona;Sunny;65;W;5;37%

Crescent City;Showers;47;SSE;10;83%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;60;E;3;10%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;59;E;6;17%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;71;N;7;10%

Eureka;Cloudy;50;SSW;6;68%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;5;44%

Fresno;Partly sunny;63;NW;4;34%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;71;WNW;7;28%

Hanford;Partly sunny;62;NNW;4;34%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;65;W;13;26%

Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;W;5;51%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;71;N;7;10%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;59;NW;10;61%

Lancaster;Sunny;58;NE;5;18%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;12;32%

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;33%

Livermore;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;50%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;56;SW;9;68%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;68;WNW;15;28%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;68;WNW;15;28%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;5;27%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;5;27%

Madera;Mostly sunny;59;NW;4;39%

Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;8;41%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;3;30%

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;61;WNW;3;30%

Merced;Mostly sunny;63;N;7;29%

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;63;N;7;29%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;59;NW;12;40%

Modesto;Mostly sunny;62;WNW;5;36%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;54;NNW;17;71%

Mojave;Sunny;55;ESE;3;19%

Montague;Cloudy;54;N;3;38%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;53;WNW;8;68%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;38%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;10;44%

Needles;Sunny;65;N;14;10%

North Island;Mostly sunny;60;NW;10;57%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;53;WSW;5;70%

Oceanside;Sunny;61;W;8;45%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;65;W;4;29%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;3;33%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;57;W;20;63%

Palm Springs;Sunny;71;N;6;13%

Palmdale;Sunny;59;WSW;5;16%

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;62;Calm;5;39%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;57;W;14;63%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;61;NW;4;34%

Ramona;Sunny;59;W;6;39%

Redding;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;29%

Riverside;Sunny;68;WNW;3;21%

Riverside March;Sunny;65;NW;4;23%

Sacramento;Partly sunny;61;WNW;2;37%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;2;38%

Salinas;Sunny;57;WNW;12;52%

San Bernardino;Sunny;68;SW;6;14%

San Carlos;Sunny;51;W;6;64%

San Diego;Partly sunny;57;WNW;6;63%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;60;W;12;47%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;61;NW;10;34%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;52;W;6;70%

San Jose;Partly sunny;58;NNW;15;53%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;57;NW;22;47%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;57;NW;17;61%

Sandberg;Partly sunny;45;NNE;7;36%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;5;40%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;W;5;35%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;22;61%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;61;WSW;13;40%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;61;WSW;10;39%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;57;W;15;50%

Santee;Sunny;63;WSW;12;29%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;40;NNW;3;41%

Stockton;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;4;32%

Thermal;Sunny;73;N;6;11%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;43;W;8;28%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;63;ENE;4;14%

Ukiah;Sunny;60;NNW;10;45%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;37%

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;5;30%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;21;75%

Victorville;Sunny;57;N;12;15%

Visalia;Partly sunny;64;W;5;25%

Watsonville;Partly sunny;54;WSW;5;52%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By