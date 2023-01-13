WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

258 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Washington,

including the following counties, in North Central Washington,

Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Debris flows are possible in areas of steep terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 251 AM PST, Radar and gauge reports indicated heavy rain

and snowmelt in the past 24 hours. Minor flooding can be

expected in the advisory area. Between 0.6 and 1.1 inch of

rain has already fallen with an additional quarter to a half

inch possible through this evening.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Nespelem Community, North Omak,

Coulee Dam, Pateros, Riverside, Elmer City, Nespelem,

Disautel, Synarep, Keller, Monse and Malott.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather