AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

128 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,

Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions

of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Garfield,

Spokane and Whitman.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are

elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 122 AM PST, Recent runoff from rain and snow melt will

result in continued high flows on creeks and small streams

today as well as urban flooding in areas with poor drainage.

- Field flooding will also occur in typical areas with poor

drainage.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston, Pullman,

Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Clarkston, Rathdrum, St.

Maries, Dalton Gardens, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Lapwai,

Wallace, Liberty Lake and Airway Heights.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are prone to

flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate

route.

