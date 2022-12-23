WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

109 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Periods of snow through today, especially by the Cascade

Crest. Additional snow accumulations through tonight of 3 to 8

inches and another 7 to 15 inches on Saturday. Additionally

freezing rain is expected to develop late tonight and Saturday

especially over the valleys of Chelan County and over the passes.

Ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch are possible, which

would include the Leavenworth area.

* WHERE...Stevens Pass, Holden Village, Stehekin, Leavenworth, and

Plain.

* WHEN...Until Midnight PST Saturday Night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...The threat of widespread snow has temporarily eased,

however it will return again later this afternoon and evening.

Additional accumulations of an inch or less are expected, but

locally heavier on the Camas Prairie.

* WHERE...Alpowa Summit, Kamiah, Peck, Winchester, Lewiston Grade,

Craigmont, Pomeroy, Lapwai, Soldiers Meadow Road, Lewiston,

Nezperce, Clarkston, Gifford, and Culdesac.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph producing areas of blowing

and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Anatone, Mountain Road, Cloverland Road, and Peola.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* WHAT...The threat of widespread steady snow will temporarily

diminish through much of the afternoon although there will be

intermittent showers. Widespread snow will return tonight and

could mix with light freezing on the Palouse. Additional snow

accumulations will be an inch or less. Ice accumulations will be

just a light glaze.

* WHERE...Tekoa, Fairfield, Downtown Spokane, Davenport, Spokane

Valley, Colfax, Oakesdale, Rockford, Pullman, Cheney, Rosalia,

Airway Heights, La Crosse, and Uniontown.

diminish later this afternoon however it will likely return

tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are

possible.

* WHERE...Colville, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Kettle Falls,

Chewelah, Metaline, Newport, Deer Park, Metaline Falls,

Springdale-Hunters Road, Ione, Tiger, Fruitland, and Orin-Rice

Road.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

