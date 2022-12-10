WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 916 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations. * WHERE...Mazama, Leavenworth, Holden Village, Loup Loup Pass, Plain, Winthrop, Conconully, Stehekin, Methow, Twisp, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. The higher elevations will see 10 to 15 inches of snow. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations for some localized locations. * WHERE...Okanogan, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Number 1 Canyon, Entiat, Brewster, Bridgeport, Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Mansfield, Nespelem, Cashmere, Wenatchee, Chelan, and Disautel Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected. * WHERE...Kettle Falls, Newport, Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road, Colville, Northport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice Road, Chewelah, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Deer Park, Eastport, and Sandpoint. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow. * WHERE...Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, and Republic. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Peola, Anatone, Cloverland Road, and Mountain Road. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Areas west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see the highest snow totals, with local amounts to 7 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Hayden, Fairfield, Post Falls, Worley, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches. Accumulations south of Highway 26 west of Colfax will be an inch or less. Snow will transition to rain early Saturday morning for western Whitman county. * WHERE...Potlatch, Oakesdale, Plummer, La Crosse, Moscow, Colfax, Pullman, Uniontown, Rosalia, Genesee, and Tekoa. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Quincy, Ephrata, Moses Lake, and Othello. between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. highest snow totals will be north of Highway 2 * WHERE...Harrington, Wilbur, Odessa, Ritzville, Coulee City, Grand Coulee, and Creston. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather